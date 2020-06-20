Jurassic World: Dominion Star Bryce Dallas Howard Teases "Exhilarating" Storyline

✖

Details on the third Jurassic World movie's plot have been pretty sparse, though we have a good idea of what its overall vibe will be following the end of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and the short film from last year Battle at Big Rock. Speaking in a new interview, series star Bryce Dallas Howard didn't divulge any specifics about the film but offered her reaction to reading the script. "The script was awesome," Howard revealed to Collider. "It was so exhilarating reading it. My husband got to read it too, Colin (Trevorrow, director) was like 'Yeah, you and Seth can read it' and we were like "Rraaaggh!!' just the whole time flipping out. That was exhilarating because we are all so excited to come back together."

In addition to Howard and her co-star Chris Pratt, Jurassic World: Dominion will see the return of cast members from across the six film franchise. Original Jurassic Park stars Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum will all be back as their characters from the 1993 feature film, with BD Wong reprising as Dr. Henry Wu for the fourth time as well.

“We’d have had to come up with a reason why Ellie, Malcolm and Grant all went to the theme park on the exact same day it broke down – again,” Trevorrow said regarding their absence in the first film while speaking with Empire. “The next film allows the legacy characters to be a part of the story in an organic way. Emily Carmichael and I call it Jurassic Park VI because it is."

Further reprisals include Jurassic World cast members Jake Johnson and Omar Sy along with Daniella Pineda. Justice Smith, and Isabella Sermon from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. There will be some newcomers to the franchise as well with DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, and Dichen Lachman all appearing.

Production on the sequel was put on pause back in March due to the spread of the coronavirus but the film will officially restart production in July, picking up after what will be a four month delay in filming. Universal Pictures reportedly has the resources in place to make the set safe for the cast and crew and are reportedly spending around $5 million for all the safety protocols. In a separate interview, Howard revealed the studio is "going above and beyond" in their precautions on set, adding: "We would never go back to work if we didn't feel safe, and you know we're taking it a day at a time, and I'm very grateful to have a job."

Jurassic World: Dominion remains scheduled to hit theaters on June 11, 2021. It's unclear if Universal Pictures will delay the film following the stoppage in production.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.