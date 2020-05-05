Star Wars: Robert Rodriguez Confirms He Directed The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode

✖

Star Wars Day in 2020 may be the most bountiful of all Star Wars Days. Lucasfilm released the series finale of The Clone Wars and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on Disney+ and confirmed news of a new film with Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi and a new TV series from Russian Doll creator Leslye Headland. In addition, directors involved in the second season of The Mandalorian have been confirmed. First came Ant-Man director Peyton Reed who confirmed he stepped behind the camera earlier today and now another heavily rumored director, none other than Robert Rodriguez! He confirmed the news with a photo of he and Baby Yoda on set, writing: "I am truly humbled to say I have now had the very rare privilege of directing the biggest star in the universe."

Rodriguez had been rumored to be involved in the new season of the series as early as February with rumors popping up every few weeks about his episode. The filmmaker, famous for films like Machete, Alita: Battle Angel, El Mariachi, and Spy Kids, had yet to speak publicly on the rumors until today. Other directors on the show's second season are set to include executive producer Dave Filoni, Rick Famuyiwa, the aforementioned Peyton Reed, and series star Carl Weathers.

The second season of The Mandalorian officially wrapped principal photography in early March and shifted entirely to post-production before the coronavirus pandemic shut down film sets around the world. Luckily for the series, and fans of the franchise in a galaxy far, far away, the series remains on track to be released later this year as work on the visual effects and editing is conducted from home by the crew.

I am truly humbled to say I have now had the very rare privilege of directing the biggest star in the universe. @StarWars #TheMandalorian #MayThe4th #StarWarsDay pic.twitter.com/pcmzOHfgaW — Robert Rodriguez (@Rodriguez) May 5, 2020

Other news about the Disney+ series' second season involves Rosario Dawson, who was recently revealed to be playing fan-favorite character Ahsoka Tano. The report from /Film comes after numerous fan campaigns and questions about Dawson's desire to play the character, and now it's all coming to fruition. Dawson never confirmed the casting but strongly implied its truth, telling Variety: "That’s no confirmation yet but when that happens, I will be very happy.

Season 2 of The Mandalorian premieres exclusively on Disney+ this October.

(Cover photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

