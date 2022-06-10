Bryce Dallas Howard Hypes Up Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous

✖

Jurassic World fans won't get to see Jurassic World: Dominion until next summer, but there are still other projects from the dinosaur franchise to look forward to. In fact, the second season of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous is now streaming on Netflix. At the end of the show's first season, the campers survived the dinosaurs, only to realize that they had been left on the island after the mass evacuation that took place in Jurassic World. Fans are eager to see what's next for the characters and they're not the only ones hyped for the show. Jurassic World's Bryce Dallas Howard recently took to Instagram to plug the series.

"There’s always something around the corner… like the brand new season of Jurassic World: #CampCretaceous now streaming on Netflix," Howard wrote. There are some fun comments on her post, including an "👀" emoji from the official Jurassic World account. Kelly Rowland of Destiny's Child fame also chimed in, "My son is obsessed!! We JUST finished watching......THE WHOLE SERIES. Lol." You can check out the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bryce Dallas Howard (@brycedhoward)

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous stars Paul-Mikél Williams as Darius, Jenna Ortega as Brooklynn, Ryan Potter as Kenji, Raini Rodriguez as Sammy, Sean Giambrone as Ben, Kausar Mohammed as Yaz, Jameela Jamil as Roxie, and Glen Powell as Dave. The series is executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow, Frank Marshall, Scott Kreamer, Aaron Hammersley, and Lane Lueras.

Check out the official synopsis for Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous below:

"Set against the timeline of the blockbuster film Jurassic World, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous follows a group of six teenagers trapped at a new adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar. When the events of the film unfold and dinosaurs are unleashed across the island, each kid realizes their very survival rests on the shoulders of themselves and their fellow campers. Unable to reach the outside world, our six teens will go from strangers to friends to family as they band together to survive the dinosaurs and uncover hidden secrets so deep they threaten the world itself."

The first two seasons of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous are now streaming on Netflix. For now, Jurassic World: Dominion is set to be released in theaters on June 10, 2022.