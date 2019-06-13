Burger King to Offer Upside-Down Whoppers in Stranger Things Promotion

Netflix is going all out to promote Stranger Things season 3, and their latest partnership is definitely one of the more novel approaches. Today Burger King revealed a new partnership with Netflix’s hit show that will introduce the world to a new twist on a burger staple. That would be Burger King’s famous Whopper, but Burger King (or should we say Stranger King according to their new Twitter profile) is giving it a shakeup and introducing the Upside Down Whopper. That’s right, the Upside Down Whopper will flip the buns, though the items between don’t seem to be changing.

It does feel odd to see the top bun on the bottom and the bottom on top, which you can see in the video below. The burger will be available at select locations, though when someone asked where Burger King had some fun with their response, replying “across 11 locations, not including the uʍop ǝpᴉsdn”.

Well done Burger King, well done. You can check out the Upside Down Whopper below.

welcome to hawki—er, burger king. would you like an upside down whopper?



served upside down at select bk locations on June 21.



a partnership with Coca-Cola and Netflix. pic.twitter.com/K4zNuJaVnD — Stranger King (@BurgerKing) June 13, 2019

As for season 3, there’s quite a bit of anticipation for the show to return after a stellar second season, and according to star Finn Wolfhard, season 3 will combine the best parts of both previous seasons.

“The first season was more about the adventure aspect and kind of fun, the second season was more about the horror aspect,” Wolfhard shared with Pilot TV magazine. “Season Three is everything, like the fun of season one and the horror of Season Two and [creators] the Duffers have got better at it, at writing it. And we’ve become better actors.”

You can find the official description for Stranger Things season 3 below.

“It’s 1985 in Hawkins, Indiana, and summer’s heating up. School’s out, there’s a brand new mall in town, and the Hawkins crew are on the cusp of adulthood. Romance blossoms and complicates the group’s dynamic, and they’ll have to figure out how to grow up without growing apart. Meanwhile, danger looms. When the town’s threatened by enemies old and new, Eleven and her friends are reminded that evil never ends; it evolves. Now they’ll have to band together to survive, and remember that friendship is always stronger than fear.”

Stranger Things season 3 hits Netflix on July 4th.