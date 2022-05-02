Caroline Day Cast in Recurring Role on Riverdale Season 6

✖

Billions alum Caroline Day is joining the cast of Riverdale in a recurring role for Season 6. Day, whose first episode will be "Chapter One Hundred and Eight: Ex-Libris" airing Sunday, May 8th, will play Heather, an important figure from Cheryl's (Madelaine Petsch) past. As fans of the series will recall, Cheryl has mentioned in previous seasons that when she was younger she was in love with a girl named Heather but that Penelope Blossom (Nathalie Boltt) split them apart. This week, however, Penelope asked Cheryl for forgiveness and gave her the letters that Heather had written her.

According to The CW (via TVLine), Cheryl tracks Heather down via social media despite Nana Rose's disapproval. Heather is now a librarian in neighboring Greendale and "when Heather re-enters Cheryl's life, she does so with secret knowledge that may help Cheryl understand her powers better." Day is best known for her recurring role as Chelz on Seasons 5 and 6 of Showtime's Billions. She's also appeared on Scandal and Army Wives, and has also been featured in the films The Goldfinch and The Equalizer 2.

This week's episode of Riverdale saw a shift of power dynamics in Riverdale as Percival Pickens (Chris O'Shea) moved forward with his plans for the town and used a mysterious fog to get himself elected as mayor by the town council. In the upcoming "Ex-Libris", Percival's plan continues, this time with forcing Archie and the others to face past trauma. Considering that this is Riverdale, there's more than plenty of that to go around. You can check out the official episode synopsis for yourself below.

"MIND GAMES — The next steps of Percival's (guest star Chris O'Shea) plan catch Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart), Jughead (Cole Sprouse), Veronica (Camila Mendes), Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Reggie (Charles Melton) off guard and forces them to face their past trauma. Mädchen Amick and Casey Cott also star. Ruba Nadda directed the episode written by Aaron Allen."

Riverdale airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. "Chapter One Hundred and Eight: Ex-Libris" will air on Sunday, May 8th.

Are you excited to see Day come to Riverdale? What do you think of Season 6 so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.