Riverdale: "Chapter One Hundred and Eight: Ex-Libris" Synopis Released

✖

The CW has released the synopsis for "Chapter One Hundred and Eight: Ex-Libris", the thirteenth episode of Riverdale's sixth season. The episode is set to air on Sunday, May 8th. Earlier this week in "Chapter One Hundred and Six: Angels in America", Tabitha's (Erinn Westbrook) time travel adventures showed her the truth about Percival Pickens (Chris O'Shea), specifically that he is the personification of evil and has some grim plans for Riverdale. This is obviously something that Archie and friends aren't going to allow to happen, but it sounds like they will have an uphill battle. Not only do they have the weather to contend with in the upcoming "Chapter One Hundred and Seven: In the Fog", but this new synopsis for "Ex-Libris" suggests that Percival's plans are moving forward.

According to the synopsis, the next steps of Percival's plans are in play and the friends are caught off guard. It's something that will force them to relive past trauma and as anyone who has been watching Riverdale for any length of time can tell you, there's a lot of trauma there to relive. You can check out the synopsis for yourself below.

"MIND GAMES — The next steps of Percival's (guest star Chris O'Shea) plan catch Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart), Jughead (Cole Sprouse), Veronica (Camila Mendes), Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Reggie (Charles Melton) off guard and forces them to face their past trauma. Mädchen Amick and Casey Cott also star. Ruba Nadda directed the episode written by Aaron Allen."

Riverdale, along with several other shows, was recently renewed for Season 7 on The CW, though series star Cole Sprouse recently told GQ that most of the actors on the fan-favorite series are ready to "wrap it up with a bow".

"I'm not a creative force behind [Riverdale]. I actually have no creative control," Sprouse said of working on the series. "We show up, receive the scripts often the day of, and we're asked to shoot."

Riverdale airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. "Chapter One Hundred and Eight: Ex-Libris" will air on Sunday, May 8th.