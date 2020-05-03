Daredevil: Charlie Cox Turned Down Jobs Because Everyone Thought Show Was Getting Fourth Season

✖

By the time Daredevil Season Three ran its course, fans and critics alike agreed it was likely the strongest outing of the Netflix show. Surely after such an impactful season, the show would never get cancelled...right? That's the sentiment the cast and crew involved with the show thought, as some even went the length to turn down job offers as they all thought a fourth season from the streamer was imminent. As you know by now, that's simply not the case.

ComicBook.com recently caught up with Daredevil alumnus Charlie Cox, who revealed he turned down jobs because he was under the assumption a fourth season would arrive at one point or another. "I mean, we all thought we were going," Cox tells us of the possibilities of a fourth season. "You know, I turned down jobs, 'cause I thought we were shooting and we were getting ready for it."

As for the season four plans, showrunner Erik Oleson, the writer's room, and then-Marvel TV head Jeph Loeb had a good idea for the next batch of episodes, something they all shared with Cox. "I had a brief conversation with Eric and Jeph about what was planned and that kind of sucks, 'cause I was really excited, you know, as we all were," the actor adds. "It was a real shock. I don't know who's to blame, just, you know, because sometimes, politics, stuff happens, I probably don't to this day know what was going on behind the scenes."

On the flip side, Cox says it can sometimes be a wise move the pull the plug on a show when it's at its best, so that it doesn't decrease in quality in subsequent seasons. "One of my favorite shows of the last few years is The Leftovers," Cox reveals. "And, the reason I love The Leftovers — one of the reasons — is because the quality never drops."

"It never drops because they did three seasons and they called it a day, which takes a lot of, I don't know, courage, talent, I don't know how that happens, because, you know, when something's really good there's always a hunger for it," the actor concludes. "But, I like to think that we ended on a massive high. Some people, some friends of mine who are fans of the show, described season three as our best. And, you know, I'll take that. I'd rather it be remembered as this great moment in time, that really kind of changed television, and you know, didn't descend into kind of ridiculousness."

All three seasons of Daredevil are now on Netflix.

