Charlie Cox Responds to MCU Future & If Daredevil Will Be Recast

It’s been known for quite some time now that Daredevil: Born Again will be ending after its upcoming third season, which is set to air in 2027. Most fans assumed this would be the end for certain characters, but actor Vincent D’Onofrio, who plays Kingpin, didn’t share that view. He even went so far as to say, “It’s not over,” adding that until these characters are recast, he’s along for the ride. But now it’s being implied that co-star Charlie Cox might not share that opinion, going so far as to say that he believes Marvel plans to recast Daredevil—at least in one very specific instance.

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At the Welcome to the Multiverse convention in Paris, France, Cox took the stage to talk about his run as Daredevil and answer a few questions. The long-rumored David Fincher-directed standalone Daredevil project was mentioned, and Cox admitted that the role would likely be recast if that project were to move forward. This didn’t stop the internet from immediately running wild with rumors, implying that Marvel had long had plans to replace Cox as the masked hero, or that they were going to reboot the series without him in an attempt to correct what the Feige brothers thought were mistakes within the MCU.

Fans Immediately Made It Known That Recasting Cox Wasn’t the Move

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And while it doesn’t seem that a recast is actually in the cards, and Fincher has famously passed on superhero movies throughout the entirety of his career, people quickly made their opinions about the idea known. One fan said on X, “He’s this generation’s Daredevil; get him in the Movies now! The actor and character portrayal deserve it! Team him up with Spider-Man in his next movie AND throw him in the final battle of Secret Wars, where they’ll probably try to outdo Endgame’s final battle.” Another agreed, following up with, “Please, Marvel Studios, no. Cox is a great Daredevil, and there’s still so much more we can do…” And more than a handful of fans are incensed by the clickbait nature of the tweets, which pushed a story that wasn’t even close to what was actually happening.

As for what’s actually coming next for Daredevil and Co., it’s anyone’s guess. The series is set to wrap next year, with Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Television’s big boss, saying, “The plan was always to culminate at 3, because the way we’re looking at it, the original series is 3 seasons, Born Again is 3 seasons. They’re kind of like trade paperbacks or collections that you can slot into your shelves, like these are two 3-volume sets, and then we will take a breath and figure out what’s next for the character.” But fans are right about one thing: it’s long past time that we got Matt Murdock and the rest of the crew on the big screen.