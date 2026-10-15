Marvel Exec Clears Up Born Again Cancellation Confusion & Teases They’re Not Done With Daredevil

Marvel cancelled Daredevil: Born Again before the third season aired, and the show will end after the upcoming season. According to Marvel’s head of television and animation, Brad Winderbaum, the show was always planned to end after three seasons. The original cancellation confused many fans because the show was popular, and it was just bringing back all the Netflix heroes, with Jessica Jones already back, Luke Cage having a cameo at the end of Season 2, and Iron Fist on the way in Season 3. The first rumors were that Marvel was ending its live-action television output. It seems that is not why Marvel cancelled Daredevil: Born Again.

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In an interview on YouTube, Winderbaum said that it was always the plan to end Daredevil: Born Again after three seasons. “The plan was always to make a third season. This was to culminate at three because the way we were looking at it, the original series is three seasons,” Winderbaum said. “Born Again, three seasons. They’re kind of like trade paperbacks, you know, or collections that you can slot into your shelf as like, you know, these are these are two three-volume sets, and then we’ll take a breath and then figure out what’s next.”

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Marvel Exec Said Daredevil: Born Again Was Planned to End After Three Seasons

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Winderbaum said that the idea was to have the three seasons of Daredevil: Born Again tell a story, and then it would end. He compared it to the original three seasons on Netflix and said that they now want to figure out what to do next. Of course, Netflix wasn’t making the shows with the idea of having them be three seasons and ending them. Netflix ended everything when Marvel was pulling things back into its control. However, the idea of telling the story and then looking at what is next, whether that is another Daredevil series or something else, makes sense. It keeps the show from going too long without a change.

There were hints that a Heroes for Hire project could come, with Finn Jones saying that there might be teases to it in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3. Heroes for Hire is the duo of Cage and Iron Fist as they sell themselves as bodyguards, investigators, and more, all while trying to help the people on the streets for free when they need it. There is also the chance that Daredevil could move on to the big screen, but Winderbaum makes it sound like Daredevil could be coming back in one form or another on Disney+ in the future.

After Daredevil: Born Again, the only live-action show that is confirmed to be coming to Disney+ is Zodiac in 2028, which is looking like an Agents of SHIELD show. Everything else is in animation, with Marvel Zombies annual specials, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, and X-Men ’97. It will be interesting to see if there are more street-level shows on Disney+ after Daredevil: Born Again comes to an end. Charlie Cox has made it clear he loves playing Daredevil and would return, and if another story idea comes up, Winderbaum makes it sound like there could be a chance it could happen.

Are you disappointed to hear about Daredevil: Born Again ending after three seasons? Let us know what you want to see happen next with the hero in the comments below.