Marvel Netflix Star Finn Jones “Incredibly Ready” For His MCU Return, Teases Iron Fist Done “Right” (Exclusive)

Marvel’s Defenders team will be getting back together in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3. It will be the first time the stars of the Marvel-Netflix era will appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe together, in what will be an “explosive” final season of the Daredevil reboot. Born Again has been a semi-continuation of the Daredevil Netflix series that brought back Charlie Cox’s Daredevil, Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, Jon Bernthal’s Punisher, and Wilson Bethel’s Bullseye. Season 2 brought Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) and Luke Cage (Mike Colter) into the MCU, but that left one character missing: Finn Jones’ Danny Rand/Iron Fist.

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As production on Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 began, it was revealed that Finn Jones’ Iron Fist would be in the cast. For Jones (in his own words), it’s both a big opportunity and a major validation of hope he’s been holding to for nearly a decade.

Finn Jones Is “Grateful” For Iron Fist’s Done “Right” In the MCU

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ComicBook’s Chris Killian caught up with Finn Jones at New York Comic-Con and asked if he’d given up hope on his Iron Fist return before it happened. “Nah, man, I’m a resilient person. I don’t give up. I just don’t give up,” Jones responded. “And so I was always holding out hope. And I was always looking: I saw Charlie [Cox] come back, and I saw Jessica [Jones] come back, and I saw Mike [Colter] come back. And I was like, oh, this may happen, but you never know, man. Like life, you know, isn’t given. And so when I got the phone call saying they wanted to bring me back, I was just incredibly ready and proud. And it was really meaningful to me… I mean, I was grateful, definitely grateful – but I felt like a responsibility to come back, and a responsibility to myself and the fans who loved Danny Rand so much to come back, come back and play the character, right. You know? right.

Jones was sure to emphasize that word, “right.” Many fans of Marvel’s Defenders universe on Netflix in the 2010s felt that Danny Rand/Iron Fist wasn’t adapted properly. It was already a tough sell to have a white character embody Eastern martial arts, culture, and lore in modern times; the Iron Fist Netflix series made it tougher by depicting Danny Rand as a penchulant rich kid who is stuck in 1990s culture.

Finn Jones made sure to give praise to the team behind Daredevil: Born Again for understanding the “right” way to do Iron Fist. “I think everyone in Daredevil, all the writers, they really understood that as well [doing Iron Fist correctly]. And so, when I came back and I saw the scripts, I was like, ‘Oh, you guys get it, you get what I get,’ and ‘Let’s do this thing together!’ So yeah, it’s exciting, man.”

The Defenders / Marvel – Netflix

The finale of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 saw Daredevil and “Mayor” Wilson Fisk go to war for control of NYC. It ended with Kingpin banished from the city and both his political and underworld thrones – at the expense of Daredevil being unmasked and arrested for his vigilante actions. Meanwhile, Jessica Jones and Luke Cage were trying to get out from under the thumb of CIA director Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), whose lackey “Mr. Charles” (Matthew Lillard) is running black ops missions using enhanced operatives like Luke Cage, or his latest recruit, Bullseye.

With Daredevil trying to survive in a cell, the Defenders will be needed to help keep NYC safe and stop the larger anti-vigilante plot that got Matt locked up. That may include Iron Fist and Cage as the “Heroes for Hire.”

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 will premiere in 2027. Are you ready to see a better take on Iron Fist? Let us know in the comments!