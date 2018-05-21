CW President Fires Back at ‘Charmed’ Haters

The Charmed Reboot has already managed to amass some haters, and now CW‘s President has addressed them directly.

Ahead of the CW Upfront presentation, CW President Mark Pedowitz spoke with press about the upcoming show, including his response to the vocal group taking shots at it. The crazy thing is that the show hasn’t actually aired yet, and all Pedowitz wants is for those upset to give it a shot (via E Online).

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Hopefully they would give this new cast a chance,” Pedowitz said. “It is not quite the same, yet there are many similarities. Hopefully they’ll give it a shot. We are happy with who we cast, we think it’s a nice mix. We’re thrilled that Jennie Snyder Urman has reimagined it somewhat and I can only say to fans: Before you make a decision, watch the series.”

It isn’t just fans who have taken issue with the new series either. Holly Marie Combs, who played Piper in the original series, has also been quite clear with her thoughts on the new show.

“Here’s the thing,” Combs said. Until you ask us to rewrite it like Brad Kern did weekly don’t even think of capitalizing on our hard work. Charmed belongs to the 4 of us, our vast amount of writers, crews and predominantly the fans. FYI you will not fool them by owning a title/stamp. So bye.”

She also called out the show’s feminist storyline, tweeting “Guess we forgot to do that the first go around. Hmph,” Clearly some fans asked why she was so adamantly against it, so she expounded on her views a bit.

“While some may not get why I take issue with the network that didn’t want to renew Charmed 12 years ago ‘reimagining’ it now let me just say I understand it perfectly. Also this kinda stuff given all that Rose and Alyssa have done lately…um no. Just No.”

The official description can be found below.

“After the tragic death of their mother, three sisters in a college town are stunned to discover they are witches. Soon this powerful threesome must stand together to fight the everyday and supernatural battles that all modern witches must face: from vanquishing powerful demons to toppling the patriarchy.”

The new series is being developed by Jane the Virgin creator Jennie Urman along with Jessica O’Toole and Amy Rardin, who are listed as executive producers. Ben Silverman, Brad Silberling, and Carter Covington are also listed as executive producers on the project.

Charmed will air alongside Supergirl Sundays this fall on The CW.

Which side are you on Charmed fans? Will you be giving the new series a chance? Let us know in the comments!