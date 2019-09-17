Grey’s Anatomy to Have a Charmed Reunion

It’s been 13 years since Alyssa Milano and Holly Marie Combs graced the small screen as sisters Phoebe and Piper Halliwell in the original and much beloved Charmed series, but this fall fans will get to see them play sisters once again, though this time under decidedly less magical circumstances. Milano and Combs are returning to television as sisters for an upcoming episode of ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy this October.

According to PEOPLE, Combs and Milano will play sisters who have to decide whether or not to keep a third sister on life support following an accident at a construction site that has left her brain dead. The report also came with a first-look photo at Combs and Milano in the episode, which is set to air October 10th. You can check that out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Perhaps even more exciting, the mini-Charmed reunion extends further than just getting to see Combs and Milano together on screen, too. The pair will also be reunited with Grey’s executive producers Krista Vernoff and Andy Reaser, both of whom were writers on Charmed. The episode takes place during ABC’s “Cast From The Past Week” which will see other shows featuring guest stars with connected entertainment pasts, such as The Conners‘ John Goodman being joined by fellow Blues Brothers Star Dan Aykroyd.

The Grey’s appearance may be what Combs was referring to on Twitter last month when she shared an update to her convention schedule. At the time, she explained that she was unavailable one of the days due to “a work thing” and promised that “Charmed fans…you will not be mad at it. Like at all.”

While this mini-reunion is one that fans will certainly enjoy, it’s probably not the one they were really hoping for. Fans of the original Charmed have been hoping for a full-on Charmed reunion for years to no avail. While The CW has rebooted the series, the new Charmed features a completely different set of sisters and did not see the involvement of the original cast, something that Milano called “disrespectful” in an interview with US Weekly earlier this year.

“I think that ship has sailed,” Milano said about the opportunity to appear in the new Charmed. “I think that they ruined the possibility of that by the way in which the reboot came down. Like, the fact that we weren’t included from the very beginning. It just felt really disrespectful, you know?”

Grey’s Anatomy will begin its 16th season September 26th on ABC. Combs and Milano’s episode will air October 10th.

The Charmed reboot returns for its second season on Friday, October 11th on The CW.