‘Jane the Virgin’ star Jaime Camil to Guest Star on ‘Charmed’

The ties between Charmed and Jane the Virgin just got a little stronger.

Jaime Camil, best known for his role as Rogelio de la Vega on Jane the Virgin, is set to guest star on Charmed in an upcoming episode.

According to EW, Camil will play Mr. Morales who is described as “the brash and eccentric new Music Director of Hilltowne University’s a cappella group, The Hilltones.” Of course, because this is Charmed we’re talking about, expect things to go “off key” pretty quickly. Morales is also described as being seriously attached to his ornate pitch pipe which is pretty much code for either the pitch pipe being an evil magical artifact or Morales himself being some sort of demon.

As for Camil’s appearance on Charmed, it creates something of a Jane the Virgin reunion. Camil’s episode is set to be directed by Gina Rodriguez who plays the titular Jane (and, thus, Rogelio’s daughter) on the CW series. Of course, all of this Jane the Virgin love isn’t entirely unexpected. Both Jane and Charmed were created by Jennie Snyder Urman.

Both Camil’s appearance and Rodriguez’s direction will also deepen Charmed‘s Latinx ties. The series is not only centered around Charmed Ones with Latinx heritage, but the show has dipped into Latinx magical traditions as well. In the episode “Exorcise Your Demons,” the sisters used a spell in the Book of Shadows that had been written specifically for them in Spanish, and, according to their Whitelighter, drew on the Afro-Cuban tradition of Santeria. The spell made good on series executive producer Amy Rardin‘s comments earlier this year that the show would be influenced by Latinx magical traditions.

“We have a real Latinx witch in our writer’s room,” Rardin said at Paley Fall TV Preview in September. “Every culture has their own witchcraft traditions, and we really wanted to explore not just from a Salem witchcraft but all kinds of different witchcraft that happens all around the world.”

Charmed airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.