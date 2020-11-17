J.J. Hawkins Cast as First Transgender Character on Charmed

✖

The CW's Charmed reboot is set to return for a third season early next year, and fans of the series have been eager to see what the new batch of episodes will entail. According to a new report, a new cast member will be joining the series -- and making history in the process. J.J. Hawkins has been cast in a recurring role in the series, becoming the first transgender actor to join the Charmed franchise. Hawkins will be playing Kevin, a transgender male college student who inspires one of the Charmed Ones to take on a very formidable opponent.

Hawkins, who goes by he/him and they/them pronouns, previously played Riley in the CBS limited series The Red Line. He has also made appearances on All Rise, Criminal Minds, and NCIS.

Charmed has been part of the pop-culture consciousness in some unexpected ways in recent months, including production on Season 3 briefly being shut down due to a positive COVID-19 diagnosis among a member of the crew. The reboot has also faced some negativity from Holly Marie Combs and Rose McGowan, who starred in the original Charmed series.

You can check out the official synopsis for Season 3 of Charmed below!

"At the end of season two, the Charmed Ones and the magical world find themselves in certain peril as Julian affirmed to Aunt Vivienne that “whatever it takes,” he would bring her Macy (Madeleine Mantock). Meanwhile, Harry (Rupert Evans) and Macy’s newly cemented romance hangs in the balance after Harry asked Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) to use her new power to change his feelings for her sister. With Mel’s (Melonie Diaz) relationship with Ruby at an impasse, will Mel ever find true love? And is the destruction of the sisterhood inevitable, or will the Charmed Ones conquer the Conqueror? The answers to these questions will unfold in season three and chart a whole new journey for the Charmed Ones as Maggie pursues her career ambitions, Macy returns to her science roots, and Mel's activism is reignited."

(Photo: Anthony Mongiello, The CW)

Charmed is expected to return with new episodes in 2021 on The CW.

h/t: Deadline