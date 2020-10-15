Charmed: Sarah Jeffery Calls Out Original Stars for Criticizing Reboot

✖

Some of the original cast of Charmed hasn't been shy about their lack of love for the CW reboot, which has been renewed for a third season starting in 2021. Most of their words against the reboot came before it even aired, and things have remained relatively quiet on that front until a video with Holly Marie Combs and Rose McGowan popped up recently. The topic of Charmed came up during a live chat with the two original series actresses, and that prompted a jab at the reboot from McGowan. Charmed reboot star Sarah Jeffery called out both stars for their comments on Twitter, and then both stars have since responded.

Where it all started was the live chat, where someone mentioned Charmed isn't on Netflix anymore. "Charmed left Netflix, I know. I don't know what that means," Combs said. "I think it means when you search for it they want you to find the new Charmed and not the old one."

1/2 You know, I saw this earlier and I refrained from saying anything. I thought, better to just let them shout into the abyss. But I do want to say, I find it sad and quite frankly pathetic to see grown women behaving this way. https://t.co/MuyZCZjbCp — Sarah Jeffery (@sarahjeffery) October 13, 2020

"But it sucks," McGowan said. "I haven't seen it so I can't say that. I've never seen it." Combs laughed and said I didn't hear what you said, so McGowan said "I said it sucks! But I'm happy that people have jobs. But it can still suck."

That prompted Jeffery's response on Twitter, who wrote "1/2 You know, I saw this earlier and I refrained from saying anything. I thought, better to just let them shout into the abyss. But I do want to say, I find it sad and quite frankly pathetic to see grown women behaving this way."

"2/2 I truly hope they find happiness elsewhere, and not in the form of putting down other WOC," Jeffery wrote. "I would be embarrassed to behave this way. Peace and love to y’all."

Combs would respond on Twitter, and though she didn't tag Jeffery, it was clear who she was talking about.

That’s some bullshit. And a lot of it. Clearly. People speaking, excuse me typing, derogatory accusations of a person’s character despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary because of a difference in opinions about a tv show is just plain wrong. And also personal gain honey. — Holly Marie Combs Ryan (@H_Combs) October 13, 2020

"That's some bulls---. And a lot of it. Clearly," Combs wrote. "People speaking, excuse me, typing, derogatory accusations of a person's character despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary because of a difference in opinions about a tv show is just plain wrong. And also personal gain honey." "There’s more important things happening in the world. Carry on."

McGowan would respond on Instagram with a lengthy post, saying her issue was never with the people on the show (she doesn't even know who they are) but with the concept of the reboot in its entirety. Here's what she wrote (via Daily Mail).

"Dear Sarah Jeffery, I honestly have no idea who you were til you tweeted. I have been too busy fighting monsters & fighting for a massive Cultural Reset to notice who's in the reboot. Absolutely nothing to do with race, that's quite a stretch you took. I'm beyond glad any WOC has a well paying job. Hell yes to that. I'm sure you are a great actress.

My quibble (google it) is about execs & producers & @wb network trading on years of my work & name in such a cynical and obvious way - a money grab to cash in on the Charmed name. I do not care that they remade it, I have far bigger things I'm dealing with. I do not nor will I watch a show I disagree with on principle.

This is not my ego trashing the reboot, this is a criticism of creators (those are the ones who should be embarrassed) with little to no imagination making bank off of years of us busting our a** to create a legacy that you are actually profiting off of as well.

I care that the original fans weren't listened to. I care that Hollywood won't stop making remakes that don't need to be remade. It's a formula that's got o for too long. Mediocrity rules there, not just sociopaths. There's no soul or heart in something made purely for profit whilst refusing to elevate and innovate. Reboots will always be the shadow, the originals will always be the sun. I wish you well. Best, Rose McGowan"

