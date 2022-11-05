Chicago Fire Co-Creator Exits Franchise

Chicago Fire's co-creator has decided to leave the franchise. In some surprising news, showrunner Derek Haas has decided to step away from Wolf Entertainment. Variety reported that the writer would be leaving that space and FBI: International for now. It's an amicable split from everything in a statement released to the media. Haas teased fans that there were still some surprises in store for this season of the One Chicago shows, "That said, there are many, many twists and turns still to write on these two shows between now and May, so stay tuned for some epic surprises." 2011 saw the first meeting between Wolf Entertainment and the showrunner. Michael Brandt helped get this massive universe off the ground and NBC has reaped the benefits for years now. Check out what Haas had to say to the fans and his former team down below!

"Although I am leaving Wolf Entertainment next year to focus on creating new shows, I'm entirely committed to delivering amazing episodes of 'Chicago Fire' and 'FBI: International' through the end of the current seasons," Haas wrote in a statement. "I learned everything I know about storytelling, pace, characters, production values, and hiring the best cast, crews, and staffs from Dick Wolf and Peter Jankowski, and as hard as it is to leave a place you love and have called home for over a decade, including incredible support from Universal Television, NBC and CBS, I look forward to building my own brand in entertainment."

What Happens in the Chicago Universe

NBC has a synopsis for the wildly-popular franchise: "From multiple Emmy Award-winning Executive Producer Dick Wolf and the team behind the hit series Chicago Fire and Chicago Med, Chicago P.D. is a riveting police drama about the men and women of the Chicago Police Department's elite Intelligence Unit, combatting the city's most heinous offenses – organized crime, drug trafficking, high-profile murders and beyond."

"A close-knit team of detectives share his passion for keeping the city safe, including Det. Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer), a committed and ethical detective who previously served in Afghanistan; Officer Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger), a quick thinker who often leads with his heart; Officer Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati), a fearless former patrol officer whose research and astute observations often lead the team in the right direction; Officer Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins), a bright and quietly charismatic member of the team; and Det. Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos), a seasoned detective whose tough demeanor belies her complicated emotions."

