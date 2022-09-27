One Chicago Showrunner Has Bad News for Crossover Plans in New Seasons

One Chicago showrunner has bad new for fans looking for a crossover in these new seasons. TVLine spoke to co-showrunner Andrea Newman about seeing Chicago Fire, Med, and PD all crossing streams again. It's no secret that COVID-19 changed the game for people around the world. In the realm of entertainment, there are some protocols that need to be followed to keep everyone safe. Those kinds of constraints are going to make it difficult to have the massive team-up specials that fans of the Chicago universe look forward to. But, Newman wasn't there to spray cold water on all the excitement. The crossovers might take a different shape in this season and the immediate future. Check out what she told the outlet right here down below.

Newman said, "A big three-way crossover is still a challenge to orchestrate with COVID protocols, but "it's a possibility… There'll be some fun stuff not only with our show, but in the #OneChicago universe with Violet's family this year."

A Familiar Face Says Goodbye to Chicago P.D.

Recently, a lot of fans were sad to see that Jesse Lee Soffer exited the show. The 10th Season is bringing some changes, and that includes no more Detective Jay Halstead. The actor had been a part of the ensemble since Season 2 of Chicago Fire. There will be some tears, but he did pen an awesome thank you for the fans recently.

"I want to thank the incredible fans for their unwavering support during the past 10 years and want to express my deepest gratitude to Dick Wolf and everyone at Wolf Entertainment, Peter Jankowski, Matt Olmstead, Derek Haas, Michael Brandt, Rick Eid, Gwen Sigan, NBC, Universal Television, my fellow castmates and our incredible crew," Soffer wrote in a statement. "To create this hour drama week after week has been a labor of love by everyone who touches the show. I will always be proud of my time as Det. Jay Halstead."

Here's how NBC describes the beloved universe: "From multiple Emmy Award-winning Executive Producer Dick Wolf and the team behind the hit series Chicago Fire and Chicago Med, Chicago P.D. is a riveting police drama about the men and women of the Chicago Police Department's elite Intelligence Unit, combatting the city's most heinous offenses – organized crime, drug trafficking, high-profile murders and beyond."

"A close-knit team of detectives share his passion for keeping the city safe, including Det. Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer), a committed and ethical detective who previously served in Afghanistan; Officer Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger), a quick thinker who often leads with his heart; Officer Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati), a fearless former patrol officer whose research and astute observations often lead the team in the right direction; Officer Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins), a bright and quietly charismatic member of the team; and Det. Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos), a seasoned detective whose tough demeanor belies her complicated emotions."

Are you hoping for another Chicago crossover? Let us know down in the comments!