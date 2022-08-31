Chicago P.D. Star Breaks Silence on Jesse Lee Soffer's Shocking Exit

The world of Chicago P.D. is about to get a surprising upset in this upcoming season, with the news that Jesse Lee Soffer will be exiting the show in Season 10. Soffer has portrayed Detective Jay Halstead since the Season 2 premiere of Chicago Fire, and has appeared in all 187 episodes of Chicago P.D. thus far. Along the way, Soffer's portrayal of Halstead became a bonafide fan favorite, in part thanks to his romance with Tracy Spiridakos' Hailey Upton. In a recent post to her social media, Spiridakos broke her silence on Soffer's upcoming exit, and thanked her onscreen husband for his "kindness... guidance... and friendship."

"Jesse, what can I say, you're the absolute best," Spiridakos' caption reads. "Thank you for your kindness, your guidance and your friendship. You're the greatest on-screen husband a girl could ask for. I'll miss being on set with you every day. I can't wait to see what the world has in store for you next. #upsteadforever."

Soffer's departure will officially take place sometime this fall, although it is unclear how he will be written out of the show. This will definitely be upsetting news to fans of "Upstead", the ship of Upton and Halstead that has flourished since they began dating in Season 8.

"I want to thank the incredible fans for their unwavering support during the past 10 years and want to express my deepest gratitude to Dick Wolf and everyone at Wolf Entertainment, Peter Jankowski, Matt Olmstead, Derek Haas, Michael Brandt, Rick Eid, Gwen Sigan, NBC, Universal Television, my fellow castmates and our incredible crew," Soffer said in a statement to Variety on Monday when his exit was first announced. "To create this hour drama week after week has been a labor of love by everyone who touches the show. I will always be proud of my time as Det. Jay Halstead."

A spin-off of Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D. focuses on the fictional 21st District, which houses patrol officers and the department's elite Intelligence Unit, led by Detective Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe). The cast of the series has also included Jon Seda, Sophia Bush, Patrick John Flueger, Marina Squerciati, LaRoyce Hawkins, Archie Kao, Elias Koteas, Amy Morton, Brian Geraghty, and Lisseth Chavez.

How do you feel about Jesse Lee Soffer's exit from Chicago P.D.? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!