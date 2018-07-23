‘Chicago Med’ Adds ‘One Tree Hill’ and ‘Younger’ Alums to Cast

The staff at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center will have two new faces when Chicago Med season four starts in September.

Molly Bernard (Younger) and Colby Lewis (One Tree Hill) will have recurring roles in the new season, reports Deadline.

Bernard will star as Elsa Curry, a know-it-all med student who is not shy about letting everyone know she thinks she is the smartest person in the room. She is impatient and arrogant, but her superiors believe she can be a star in her field in the future.

Lewis’ character is is Terry McNeal, who gave up a chance to play in the NFL to go to med school. Both characters are third-year med students, just started their clinical rotations.

Bernard is best known for playing Lauren Heller on TV Land’s Younger, which is now in its fifth season. She previously appeared on NBC in an episode of Blindspot last season. She also played the younger version of Judith Light’s character on Amazon’s Transparent, in addition to 2016’s Sully.

As for Lewis, this could be a breakthrough TV role for the actor, whose best-known role to date is an appearance in a 2010 episode of One Tree Hill. He also appeared in the 2012 movie The Screw.

Chicago Med was renewed for a fourth season in May, alongside Dick Wolf‘s other Chicago shows, Chicago P.D. and Chicago Fire. Med was the only one of the three on the bubble, as it averaged just a 1.2 18-49 rating and 6.7 million viewers.

The third season ended with a big cliffhanger, when Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) proposed to Dr. Natalie Manning (Torrey DeVitto). Fans were left on the edge of their seat, since we did not hear Natalie’s answer.

The finale also introduced Gwen Garrett, a Harvard graduate who was supposed to cut costs at the hospital, but has only annoyed her new bosses. She is played by Broadway singer/actress Heather Headley (Aida). Deadline previously reported that Headley will be back in a recurring role.

Chicago Med also stars Yata DaCosta as April Sexton, Rachel DiPillo as Dr. Sarah Rheese, Colin Donnell as Dr. Connor Rhodes, Brian Tee as LCDR Dr. Ethan Choi, S. Epatha Merkerson as Chief of Services Sharon Goodwin and Oliver Platt as Dr. Daniel Charles, Marlyne Barrett as Maggie Lockwood. The series was created by Wolf and Matt Olmstead.

Chicago Med‘s fourth season kicks off on Wednesday, Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. ET, leading into Chicago Fire‘s seventh season premiere and Chicago P.D.‘s sixth.

Photo credit: Nino Munoz/NBC