Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Star and Creator React to Cancellation

News came earlier this week that the upcoming fourth season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina on Netflix would be its last, igniting upset from fans of the adaptation of the Archie Comics character, with star Kiernan Shipka and creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa both weighing in on the decision. The attitude from both Shipka and Aguirre-Sacasa was more of excitement for the upcoming final episodes of the series as opposed to bemoaning the cancellation notice, likely due to Netflix having ordered four seasons of the series early in its run and merely opting not to renew it as opposed to cutting the series off in the middle of its run.

Over on Instagram, Shipka posted a photo of herself alongside some of the series' creepy ghouls, adding the caption, "FINAL PART LETS GOOO WITCHES!!!!!!!"

Meanwhile, Aguirre-Sacasa took to Twitter to share a comics-accurate photo of Shipka, while also noting, "Our final chilling adventure begins this fall on [Netflix]. Hold on tight. So proud of this show, so grateful to everyone who worked on it..."

View this post on Instagram FINAL PART LETS GOOO WITCHES!!!!!!! (pc @ccopp) A post shared by Kiernan Shipka (@kiernanshipka) on Jul 8, 2020 at 6:49pm PDT

Following news of the cancellation, Aguirre-Sacasa offered a lengthier statement about the end of the series.

“Working on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been an incredible honor from day one. The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone’s favorite teen witch, has been an absolute joy. I am beyond thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show,” the creator shared. “I’m also grateful to our partners at Netflix, Warner Bros., Berlanti Television, and Archie Comics for letting us tell the story we wanted to tell, the way we wanted to tell it. We can’t wait for everyone to see Part Four.”

Our final chilling adventure begins this fall on @netflix. Hold on tight. So proud of this show, so grateful to everyone who worked on it...#sabrinanetflix! 🖤📺🎭🏆🌈💋👠⭐️ pic.twitter.com/iZ4f1bJvaM — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) July 9, 2020

Understandably, fans of any series would like to see their favorite programs continue in perpetuity, so news of the upcoming season being its last is a disappointment to fans, but with the key component of the premise being the focus of a "teenage witch," the focus of this series being on a certain portion of Sabrina Spellman's life meant it couldn't last forever.

Stay tuned for updates on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina before its final episodes debut on Netflix later this year.

What do you think of these reactions? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.