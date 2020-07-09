Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Renewal Petition Scores 12,000 Signatures

✖

News broke earlier this week that Netflix wouldn't be renewing Chilling Adventures of Sabrina following its fourth season, which resulted in extreme upset from the series' loyal followers. While The CW's Riverdale first delivered audiences a more mature take on classic Archie Comics characters, Netflix's Sabrina went all-in on offering audiences adventures of a teen-aged witch. The '90s sitcom adaptation of the character might have seen the lighthearted adventures of a teen coping with her newfound abilities, but Chilling Adventures leaned into the more gruesome components of the concept, never shying away from depicting sex and violence. A petition was launched following the cancellation news asking for the series to be saved, which has already earned 12,000 signatures.

"Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is an extremely popular show on the streaming service Netflix," the petition reads. "On July 8th, 2020 it was announced that the show would be ending after its fourth season. We are petitioning to bring this back after it’s unfair cancellation and ask that it be renewed for a fifth season. The show is extremely loved by fans and we hope this petition can bring the show back from the dead."

This isn't the first time fans have launched petitions to save shows cancelled by networks, as programs like Sense8 and Lucifer earned continued adventures after fans expressed their admiration for those properties. What possibly causes complications is the fact that Netflix has been the one to revive TV series, having brought Arrested Development and Unsolved Mysteries back to life, so for the streaming service to be the one pulling the plug on Sabrina could make it less likely there will be a change of heart.

What could potentially give fans of the series comfort is the fact that the series was confirmed for four seasons early in its run, with the final episodes set to debut later this year. In this regard, it's possible that the storyline will be wrapped up in a fulfilling way and, given that it is based on a "teen-aged" witch, the series will end before she becomes an adult.

Unfortunately, series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa previously teased he saw the series having a long life.

"It's funny, I think that Sabrina, on some level, will always be a coming-of-age show," Aguirre-Sacasa shared with ComicBook.com in regards to the series continuing past a fourth season. "And I think of the brilliance of the character and how Sabrina was invented in the '60s and is very much a product of the '60s. Just the idea that it was a girl and a witch caught between worlds, that's such a simple, profound idea that I think that that creates a natural tension. And, to me, if there is that natural tension, that is always a story generator."

He continued, "For me, one of the joys about comic books and certain TV shows is, I grew up reading Archie Comics, I still read Archie Comics. So the idea of really getting to know these characters over time is appealing. So, no, I think with Sabrina, there's a lot more stories to tell and there's also a lot of different horror genres and genres of witchcraft that we haven't explored yet that I'd love to work on."

