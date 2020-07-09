First Look: The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4

Ahead of the final eight episodes of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina coming to Netflix later this year, the network has relesed the first photos to give fans a little taste of what's to come. The cancellation was announced earlier tonight, surprising fans who had hoped to get at least another year out of the promising young cast -- but given the half-season releases and the breakneck speed of plot developments on the show, it's hard to argue that The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has not managed to pack more plot and more excitement into its 30-plus episodes than most shows do in a lifetime.

The first photos give a look across most of the principal cast, with little in the way of plot reveals (there are only seven of them, and most of them are pretty much the kind of images you might find on a poster or the back of a Blu-ray), but a lot of excitement for what's to come as the Fright Club faces off with the worst of the worst supernatural baddies.

"Working on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been an incredible honor from Day One," executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said in a statement. "The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone’s favorite teen witch, has been an absolute joy. I am beyond thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show. I’m also grateful to our partners at Netflix, Warner Bros., Berlanti Television and Archie Comics for letting us tell the story we wanted to tell, the way we wanted to tell it. We can’t wait for everyone to see Part Four."

Here's the official synopsis for the final eight episodes, as related by Netflix and TVLine: "The Eldritch Terrors will descend upon Greendale. The coven must fight each terrifying threat one-by-one (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness to name a few), all leading up to…The Void, which is the End of All Things. As the witches wage war, with the help of The Fright Club, Nick begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina’s heart, but will it be too late?"

The series stars Kiernan Shipka as Sabrina Spellman, Miranda Otto (Lord of the Rings) as Zelda Spellman, Lucy Davis (The Office) as Hilda Spellman, Ross Lynch as Harvey Kinkle, Gavin Leatherwood as Nicholas Scratch, Chance Perdomo as Ambrose Spellman, Jaz Sinclair as Rosalind Walker, Lachlan Watson as Theo Putnam, Michelle Gomez as Madam Satan, Richard Coyle as Father Blackwood, Tati Gabrielle as Prudence Blackwood, Adeline Rudolph as Agatha and Abigail Cowen as Dorcas.

The end of the series comes on the heels of The CW's cancellation of Katy Keene, leaving only Riverdale on the air to represent Archie Comics.