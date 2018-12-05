‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Holiday Episode Trailer Debuts

Praise Satan! More Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is right around the dark corner and we’re beyond excited to see the iconic witch back on the small screen.

“A Midwinter’s Tale” is the title of the upcoming Sabrina holiday special, which is perfect for everyone who loves to get spooky all year round.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The trailer opens with the Greendale sign covered in snow while “Sleigh Ride”

plays, balancing the trailer perfectly between the dark themes of the show and the cheery themes of Christmastime.

“Bright Solstice, ladies,” announces Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) at the top of the preview.

Things are heating up for the character, who is now a full-fledged witch and servant to the Dark Lord after signing her name to the Book of the Beast at the end of the first season.

“Christmas is the best time for ghost stories,” adds the trailer and we’re inclined to agree. The new footage of the special is the perfect combination of spooks and spirit. From a sinister Santa Claus to Aunt Zelda lighting the yule log, this is sure to put any Halloween fan in the Christmas spirit.

The special is being released less than two months after the first season of the show dropped on Netflix. Sabrina, which takes place in the same universe as Riverdale, was an instant hit, and fans are lucky to be getting new content so soon.

In addition to the special, we already know the second season of the series will be dropping on Netflix in April. The most frustrating thing about Netflix shows is the amount of time left between seasons, so we’re thrilled Sabrina seems to be the exception.

Based on the new trailer, this holiday special is bringing back all the favorites from the first season. Prudence (Tati Gabrielle) and her crew, Aunt Zelda (Miranda Otto) and Aunt Hilda (Lucy Davis), Salem the cat, Ambrose (Chance Perdomo), Susie (Lachlan Watson), Rosalind (Jaz Sinclair), Madam Satan (Michelle Gomez), and dear little Harvey (Ross Lynch).

It looks like Spellman’s non-witch friends are getting into the fray, as the trailer shows poor Susie in a compromising position. Their big moment in the trailer is a blood-curdling scream, leaving us extremely worried for them. PROTECT SUSIE AT ALL COSTS, SABRINA!

“Is this what Christmas is like being a witch?,” asks Rosalind, another non-witch pal.

“Not usually,” replies Sabrina. Then after a pause, she adds. “Except, kind of…”

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina holiday special, “A Midwinter’s Tale,” is hitting Netflix on December 14, 2018.