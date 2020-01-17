Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Creator Teases How Long the Series Could Run

Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina debuted in October of 2018 and, two months later, was renewed up through Season Four, but creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa isn’t ruling out the possibility that the series could continue after that. The nature of the series and its focus on teenagers struggling not only with the issues all mortals experience in high school but also threats from other realms would seemingly result in the narrative concluding when the characters get to a certain age, but the creator pointed out that there are a number of ways in which the series could evolve over time and reinvent itself to pursue a variety of paths.

“It’s funny, I think that Sabrina, on some level, will always be a coming-of-age show,” Aguirre-Sacasa shared with ComicBook.com in regards to the series continuing past a fourth season. “And I think of the brilliance of the character and how Sabrina was invented in the ’60s and is very much a product of the ’60s. Just the idea that it was a girl and a witch caught between worlds, that’s such a simple, profound idea that I think that that creates a natural tension. And, to me, if there is that natural tension, that is always a story generator.”

He continued, “For me, one of the joys about comic books and certain TV shows is, I grew up reading Archie Comics, I still read Archie Comics. So the idea of really getting to know these characters over time is appealing. So, no, I think with Sabrina, there’s a lot more stories to tell and there’s also a lot of different horror genres and genres of witchcraft that we haven’t explored yet that I’d love to work on.”

Prior to Sabrina, Aguirre-Sacasa created Riverdale, also inspired by the world of Archie Comics, which is currently in its fourth season. Given his involvement in both series and the characters sharing the same universe, fans keep hoping we could get a crossover episode, but the creator points out he would only do so if it serviced the story as opposed to making such an event merely as a gimmick to excite fans. Additionally, Sabrina‘s shorter episode count requires it to focus much more on its own narrative rather than attempting to connect to other characters.

“Well honestly, it’s funny, I’m a fan of all of this and I love crossover episodes, but I think you hit the nail on the head,” Aguirre-Sacasa pointed out. “If we were to ever do it, it would have to be more meaningful than a gimmick and really reveal character and really push the story forward. I absolutely think there is a universe where that happens, but you would want it to really resonate with that and really make it thoughtful and make it deep and special. There’s tons of Easter eggs, allusions to other Archie characters in Sabrina and I think that’s a really fun element of it. But no, you’re right, it would have to be more than just a gimmick.”

Part Three of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina debuts on Netflix on January 24th.

