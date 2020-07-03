Katy Keene Canceled at The CW

✖

The CW has officially canceled Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene after one season. News of the series' cancellation came on Thursday night, along with the caveat that Warner Bros. will reportedly be planning to explore other options to continue the series elsewhere. According to recent reports, the options for Katy Keene's cast had already been extended when The CW was considering the series' future, with WBTV reportedly having until at least July 31st to pursue a new home for the series. Fans of the series have already begun to campaign for it to continue on on HBO Max, which is the current premium streaming home for the first season.

Katy Keene stars Lucy Hale as the titular Katy and follows her along with her friends Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray), Jorge Lopez (Jonny Beauchamp), and Pepper Smith (Julia Chan) as they chase their twenty-something dreams in New York City. Zane Holtz, Katherine LaNasa, Camille Hyde, and Lucien Laviscount also star.

Katy Keene was one of the few shows The CW did not renew in January. At that time, the network renewed nearly all of its current roster, including Riverdale, All American, Charmed, Legacies, In the Dark, Roswell, New Mexico, Dynasty, Nancy Drew, and all of the current Arrowverse shows. Katy Keene, however, has been on the bubble, with a slow start in linear ratings much like Riverdale in its debut season. While Katy Keene has been doing well on digital, it apparently just wasn't enough to earn it a second season.

Katy Keene's cancellation is disappointing news, especially after all of the hopes those involved with the series had ahead of its debut in February.

“I think a lot of people took our first two shows for granted – because Archie/Riverdale and Sabrina are our top properties. But Katy Keene is different. I liken it to our Iron Man moment,” Archie CEO John Goldwater said. “When Marvel announced plans for an Iron Man movie, a lot of people scoffed. They felt like their best characters – Spider-Man, X-Men, Fantastic Four – were already spoken for. But then they changed the game, and they reinvigorated the brand at the same time. We see a lot of parallels there with Katy Keene, who, look, we love – she’s an icon. But she’s also a deeper cut than Archie, Sabrina or even Josie. We see this as a really pivotal moment for the company and for our media properties.”

He also referred to the series as a "watershed" moment for the company.

"It is a watershed moment for the company," Goldwater previously told ComicBook.com of Katy Keene last year. "We are called Archie Comics, so most people don't realize the breadth and depth of our IP. We literally have hundreds of brands, thousands of characters, obviously some way more well-known than others. Comic book people know Katy but the world at large don't know Katy. And for us to be able to start to mine the depth of our library is a transformative moment for Archie Comics. It's such an exciting moment in time for the company and it's as exciting as when Riverdale first came along. It is that kind of seminal moment."

