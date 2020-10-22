Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Showrunner Teases Big News for Cancelled Netflix Series

✖

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina fans got some pretty unexpected news earlier this year, when it was announced that the hit Netflix series would be ending with its upcoming "Part Four" later this year. That news has definitely rocked parts of the show's fandom, with prominent petitions calling for the series to continue in some capacity after that upcoming batch of episodes. Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa recently added fuel to the fire in a social media post, in which he wished a happy birthday to Ambrose Spellman actor Chance Perdomo. In the caption of the post, Aguirre-Sacasa teased that a piece of "extremely wicked" Chilling Adventures of Sabrina news is coming "very, very soon".

Now, there are a handful of possibilities for what exactly this "extremely wicked" news could be. There is a chance that the news could be an official release date or teaser trailer for the final season, as a lot of those details are still currently unknown.

There's also the possibility that it could be details tied to the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina comic, which Aguirre-Sacasa teased a return to shortly after the TV show's cancellation. In particular, Aguirre-Sacasa showed a preview image for a "Witch War" storyline, which would have theoretically crossed over with the characters of CAOS' sister series, Riverdale.

"If we were to ever do [a crossover], it would have to be more meaningful than a gimmick and really reveal character and really push the story forward," Aguirre-Sacasa previously told ComicBook.com. "I absolutely think there is a universe where that happens, but you would want it to really resonate with that and really make it thoughtful and make it deep and special. There's tons of Easter eggs, allusions to other Archie characters in Sabrina, and I think that's a really fun element of it."

The "Witch War" storyline is something that fans of the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina comic have been waiting for for years, as Aguirre-Sacasa and Hack put out the first two issues of that arc back in 2017. The series has gone on a hiatus ever since, leaving the remaining four planned issues of the arc a mystery.

"Roberto is understandably very busy!" Archie Comics CEO Jon Goldwater explained earlier this year. "We talk about it and we know there’s a great desire for those books to be finished. But until then, we’ll just have to enjoy the massive bounty of Archie-centric entertainment Roberto is working on, which is truly amazing to witness."

What do you hope the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina news is? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!