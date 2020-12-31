Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's Kiernan Shipka Still Hoping for a Riverdale Cameo

✖

With the release of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part four today, Netflix officially closes the curtain on the horror series, which starred Kiernan Shipka as Sabrina, Archie Comics's famous teenage witch. The fan-favorite series lasted two seasons, each one split into two parts, with a holiday special bridging the second and third "parts." Amid calls for the series to be brought back, or at least given a movie to finish things out, Shipka is doing the rounds, talking about the finale. And, just as she has since the series began, she says she's still up to make a trip to Riverdale on The CW if the offer ever comes around.

While there have been some minor characters shared between the two and offhand references to one another's hometowns, actual interactions between Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been nil. Fans had long hoped that they might one day cross over, and with the end of Sabrina, it now seems like that ball is in Riverdale's court completely -- but Shipka won't rule it out.

"Look, I think we can still go to Riverdale," Shipka told ET Online. "I think I’m holding out hope that she just pops up and is like, 'Oh man! I landed in the wrong county!' But ends up getting trapped there for a little bit. I think that would be funny."

There was (SPOILERS) some finality to the end of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which might make some fans question how exactly Shipka's character could head to Riverdale -- but that's fairly easily explained away if it's something the producers want to do.

"Honestly, I just think Riverdale could use a witch," Shipka said during another recent interview. "They're going through a ton of stuff and they need some celestial whatever kind of vibes! They need a bit of extra power, they need someone who knows reincarnation, necromancy. They need that in their world and, I don't know, I just think it would be a fun world if the two collided at some point."

Of course, Riverdale is also getting a time-jump in the coming season, meaning that by the time there's a possibility of Sabrina showing up, she (at least in theory) wouldn't be a teenager anymore.

You can watch all four parts of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina on Netflix now. Riverdale returns for its season five premiere on January 20, 2021, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.