Citadel Adds What We Do in the Shadows Star to Season 2 Cast

Prime Video’s global spy franchise Citadel is adding some new agents. On Friday, reports confirmed that Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows, The IT Crowd) and Gabriel Leone (Ferrari, Senna) have joined the cast of Citadel‘s second season in supporting roles. It is unknown who Berry or Leone will be portraying at this time.

Berry and Leone will join a cast of Citadel that already includes Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, Stanley Tucci, and Lesley Manville, with Midsommar actor Jack Reynor also joining the second season.

Are the Russo Brothers Involved with Citadel Season 2?

It has already been confirmed that the directing and producing duo of Joe and Anthony Russo will be returning to work on Citadel‘s second season, even as they have been tapped to direct the films Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars for Marvel Studios.

“They’re definitely involved in the second season, and directing and producing, and we are moving ahead and excited about that,” Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke explained in an interview this past June. “So that’s in the works. And Italy’s Citadel: Diana, I think it really just delivers in so many ways. It’s a really cool character. It’s very thrilling, obviously, in the spy genre, but it’s really grounded and really well-execute, and kind of edge of your seat. And the star of it is absolutely great. And then we also have a show called Honey Bunny that’s coming out of India. Our biggest producers, most successful Amazon creators, Raj & DK [Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K.], are presenting this show that’s a bit of a prequel that sort of further takes you into the world of Citadel.”

Sanders added, “The Diana piece coming from Italy, Honey Bunny coming from India, each of them has some flavor that’s very specific to the region, but there is still global storytelling. And there’ll be news in the not too distant future about Season 2 of Citadel, the mothership, which is about to go into production soon, and the cast that’s coming to that franchise we’re very excited about.”

What Is Citadel About?

In Citadel, Eight years ago, Citadel fell. The independent global spy agency—tasked to uphold the safety and security of all people—was destroyed by operatives of Manticore, a powerful syndicate manipulating the world from the shadows. With Citadel’s fall, elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives. They’ve remained hidden ever since, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts. Until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order. Mason seeks out his former partner, Nadia, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love.

The series also stars Lesley Manville as Dahlia Archer, Osy Ikhile as Carter Spence, Ashleigh Cummings as Abby Conroy, Roland Møller as Anders Silje and Davik Silje, Caoilinn Springall as Hendrix Conroy.

Season 2 of Citadel will debut exclusively on Prime Video at a later date.

h/t: Deadline