Citadel Season 2 Release Date Gets Bad News

Joe and Anthony Russo's Amazon series Citadel got good news when it was given a Season 2 renewal back in May soon after the first season's debut, but fans are going to have a lengthy wait for the global spy thriller's return. A new report from Variety notes that Citadel Season 2 has been delayed until late 2024 or early 2025 due to the writer's strike. The Writer's Guild of America (WGA) has been on strike since May when their contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) expired. Contract negotiations between SAG-AFTRA, the actor's union, and AMPTP are also running up against the clock with the deadline for an agreement set for July 12th.

When Citadel was renewed for Season 2, Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon and MGM Studios called the series a "global phenomenon" and praised the show for drawing a substantial international audience to Prime Video.

"Citadel is a truly global phenomenon," Salke said. "Our goal was always to create a new franchise rooted in original IP that would grow Prime Video's international audience. This show has drawn an outsize number of new international customers to Prime Video."

"Its massive worldwide debut audience is a testament to Joe and Anthony Russo's remarkable vision, the incredible talents of Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Lesley Manville and Stanley Tucci, and the tireless work of the creative teams, cast, and crew," she added. "Given the overwhelming number of our customers who have embraced this show, we are not only thrilled to share the premiere episode of Citadel globally without membership, but also confirm that the series will return for a second season."

What is Citadel About?

Amazon describes Citadel as follows: "In Citadel, Eight years ago, Citadel fell. The independent global spy agency—tasked to uphold the safety and security of all people—was destroyed by operatives of Manticore, a powerful syndicate manipulating the world from the shadows. With Citadel's fall, elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives."

"They've remained hidden ever since, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts. Until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order. Mason seeks out his former partner, Nadia, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love."

Not All Amazon Prime Video Programs are Delayed Due to the WGA Strike

While Citadel's second season is delayed due to the strike, not all of Prime Video's shows are. The second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is still in production and on track for a 2024 premiere while The Boys: Gen V is still on track to debut this fall.

The first season of Citadel is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.