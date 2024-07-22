Citadel: Russo Bros. Still Involved With Season 2 Despite Returning to Marvel

The Russo Brothers are still involved in the second season of Citadel despite reports of the filmmaking duo returning to the Marvel fold. Joe and Anthony Russo are two of the executive producers behind Citadel, a Prime Video global original series that’s looking to become a shared connected universe. Citadel: Diana is the second installment in the franchise, and recently released a teaser trailer setting up the spy-thriller action. Of course, the Russo Bros. are more well-known for directing Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, which capped off Marvel’s Infinity Saga. After last week’s report that the Russos are in talks to direct Avengers 5 and 6, Amazon is reassuring fans that the Russos continue to work on Citadel.

Variety spoke to Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke and head of TV Vernon Sanders shortly after Emmy nominations were announced, where the topic of conversation veered to Citadel and Citadel: Diana. When asked if the Russo Bros. will continue to be a part of the Citadel team amid those Marvel reports, they responded positively.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“They’re definitely involved in the second season, and directing and producing, and we are moving ahead and excited about that,” said Salke. “So that’s in the works. And Italy’s Citadel: Diana, I think it really just delivers in so many ways. It’s a really cool character. It’s very thrilling, obviously, in the spy genre, but it’s really grounded and really well-execute, and kind of edge of your seat. And the star of it is absolutely great. And then we also have a show called Honey Bunny that’s coming out of India. Our biggest producers, most successful Amazon creators, Raj & DK [Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K.], are presenting this show that’s a bit of a prequel that sort of further takes you into the world of Citadel.”

Sanders added, “The Diana piece coming from Italy, Honey Bunny coming from India, each of them has some flavor that’s very specific to the region, but there is still global storytelling. And there’ll be news in the not too distant future about Season 2 of Citadel, the mothership, which is about to go into production soon, and the cast that’s coming to that franchise we’re very excited about.”

What is Citadel: Diana about?

Set in 2030 Milan, Citadel: Diana picks up eight years after Citadel’s fall. Since then, Diana Cavalieri, an undercover Citadel agent, is alone, trapped behind enemy lines as a mole in Manticore. When she finally sees a way out and the chance to disappear forever, the only way to do so is trusting the most unexpected ally, Edo Zani (Lorenzo Cervasio), the heir of Manticore Italy and son of the head of the Italian organization, Ettore Zani (Maurizio Lombardi), who’s vying for leadership against the other European families.

All six episodes of Citadel: Diana will debut exclusively on Prime Video globally on October 10th.