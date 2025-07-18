CM Punk Taps Into His Villainous Side for Revival’s Bloodlines (And You Don’t Want To Miss It)

CM Punk is used to creating unforgettable moments in WWE, but he also regularly entertains fans in the world of television. His latest role is in SYFY’s thrilling series Revival, which actually originates from the comics created by Tim Seeley and Mike Norton. Tonight’s new episode is titled Bloodlines, and fans will see a more villainous side of Punk in the spotlight, which is quite different from his current persona in WWE. ComicBook had the chance to speak to Punk all about his role in the series, including how long this has been in the works, his love of the comics, and tapping into that classic Heel Punk persona.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Revival started out as a series from Image Comics, and as fans have seen throughout the season, the show pulls the premise and a host of elements directly from the original comic. Punk was a huge fan of those comics before the show became a reality, and actually got the seal of approval directly from Seeley after his work in a previous film back in 2019.

REVIVAL — “Bloodlines” Episode 106 — Pictured: (l-r) Matt Willis as Andrew Check, Joe Delfin as Adam Check, Phil Brooks “CM Punk” as Anthony Check — (Photo by: Naomi Peters/Lavivier Productions/SYFY)

When asked if he was familiar with the comic series before joining the show, Punk said, “Oh yeah, huge, actually, huge. Yeah. Big fan of the source material and actually met Tim Seeley on set of a little movie I did a couple of years ago called Girl on the Third Floor. That’s how long this has sort of been in development.”

“I think, you know, a lot of people in the industry now, like it takes a long time for stuff to get off the ground,” Punk said. “And then a lot of the times, it’s a Hail Mary on whether it’s good or true to the source material. I was in on Revival from the ground floor, shout out to Challengers Comics in Chicago, Illinois, because they always steer me in the right direction when good stuff comes out. So, yeah, I was excited to be considered way back when by Tim himself and I think Aaron B. Koontz too, I met that day, and they’re talking about how they wanted me a part of the show, and I was like, man, that sounds awesome. And here we are so many years later, it actually came to fruition.”

In the series, Punk plays the role of Anthony Check, and to say that he isn’t afraid to get his hands dirty to propel the Check family forward by any means necessary is an understatement. He makes a perfect foil for Dana and Martha (Em), though much like some of Punk’s past heel eras in WWE, he feels he might just be misunderstood.

“I think it’s about your perspective. Are the Check brothers really bad guys? You know, are the Cypresses the bad ones? I don’t know. It depends on, you know, what side of the barometer you lie on I suppose,” Punk said. “A fun character to play, definitely in a really fun world, you know, rural, snowy, cold Wisconsin is something I’m very familiar with. So it felt like I was just at home on set, and being the kind of the older brother ringleader of a group of less than scrupulous family members is definitely a fun thing to tackle.”

REVIVAL — Bloodlines Episode 106 — Pictured in this screengrab: Phil Brooks “CM Punk” as Anthony Check — (Photo by: Lavivier Productions/SYFY)

Fans will have to tune in tonight to see what happens next, and you can catch the new episode on SYFY at 9 PM CST, as well as on Peacock after the episode airs. You can also pick up Revival Volume 1 right here, and you can find the official description below.

“On one miraculous day in rural Wisconsin, the recently deceased suddenly rise from their graves. But this is no zombie story as the “revived” appear and act just like they once were. When local Officer and single mother Dana Cypress is unexpectedly thrown into the center of a brutal murder mystery of her own, she’s left to make sense of the chaos amidst a town gripped by fear and confusion where everyone, alive or undead, is a suspect.”

Are you excited for the new episode of Revival? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things wrestling and TV with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!