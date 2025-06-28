Watch: CM Punk Mentions James Gunn, Kendrick, and Drake in Thuganomics Rap Diss on SmackDown

WWE kicked off its trip to Saudi Arabia with tonight’s SmackDown ahead of Night of Champions, and it didn’t waste the airtime, as fans had the chance to see CM Punk deliver a full rap diss to John Cena as the Doctor of Thuganomics in response to Cena’s version of the pipebomb from last week. It would be a big enough deal to hear Punk deliver a rap diss on its own, but Punk went the extra mile when he came out to Cena’s old theme song and was dressed as the Punk Life version of Cena, complete with Drug Free rings and a jersey, which you can watch in the video below.

Cena was shocked when he heard the music hit and was annoyed even further when Punk made his way to the ring in full old-school Cena attire, but Punk wasn’t done. Punk then delivered a rap diss that took aim at everything Cena, including chants of you can’t wrestle, Cena burying other talent, WWE hiring Cena’s ex (Nikki Bella), and more.

Punk also took shots at Cena’s role in the DC Universe as Peacemaker, delivering the line, “Get it in while you can in six months he’ll be gone, I’ll still be here having fun, he won’t have time for you little people anymore, he’ll be busy washing underwear for James Gunn.” Punk also compared Cena to Hulk Hogan and Batista, saying Batista was a better actor.

Punk saved his mic drop moment for the end though, saying, “Before you go John, there’s one more wish to make, tomorrow night you’re gonna lose to Kendrick because b****, you’re my Drake!” You can find the full rap below (via WrestleTalk), and you can find the full video of the segment above.

“Yo, check it, this is Basic Punkanomics. Don’t adjust your television set, your eyes are working just right. This clown plagiarized my pipebomb so now I’m stealing Word Life.

You had to rip me off to cut your best promo, just to distract from the fact that we all see you move in slow mo.

Remember when he used to rap? You deserve all the criticism, you’re like a Temu Macklemore with Mackle-less rhythm.

He said I’m a problem, he called me a player hater, let’s be honest, John Cena’s buried more talent than the Undertaker.

That’s why he’s the champ and went and lost all his respect, but John I get it, I’d retire too if this place rehired my ex.

If you never said your prayers, ate your vitamins or fixed your bald spot, you wouldn’t be a pro wrestler, you’d be a Boston Mall Cop.

But hey, he gets good movie roles that much is a fact, and then you see Batista act and you realize John ain’t that.

Same shirt, same hat, man your persona stayed tragic. You’re like a fish-bellied white Hulk Hogan but somehow more problematic.

Yo, when it comes to Best in the World, I’m your vessel, because millions chant my name and at you they chant ‘you can’t wrestle’.

Get it in while you can in six months he’ll be gone, I’ll still be here having fun, he won’t have time for you little people anymore, he’ll be busy washing underwear for James Gunn.

He’s a superhero now, he works for DC, but no matter how hard you try, you’ll always be the Marine to me. And that’s straight to DVD, better find a PS3, I now understand ‘you can’t see me’.

It’s a hell of a catchphrase John, but now it’s done, because we all see you and we’re looking at a washed-up bum.

14 years ago today, I dropped the legendary pipebomb, and you tried to make it all about you because that’s what you do John, you’re a leech, you’re a phony, you’re a fraud, you’re an ass kiss. 17-time champion but you ain’t ever been in my class.

Before you go John, there’s one more wish to make, tomorrow night you’re gonna lose to Kendrick because b****, you’re my Drake!”

What did you think of Punk’s diss, and was it better than Cena’s pipebomb? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things wrestling with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!