Netflix’s New WWE Series Trailer Promises Behind-The-Scenes Secrets & Kills Kayfabe For Good

WWE’s Monday Night Raw is now a fixture of Netflix programming, but with their next project, WWE and Netflix are taking fans behind the moments they see happen in the ring. That project is a new series known as WWE Unreal, and today, fans got their first real look at some of the memorable moments and developments the series will be exploring in the show’s first official trailer. As you can see in the video below, WWE Unreal is tackling some big topics in its first season, and if WWE is going to explore the behind-the-scenes elements of more current stories like this on a regular basis, it would seem that kayfabe is indeed gone for good.

WWE Unreal gives the impression that WWE is attempting to explore the inner workings of WWE in a much more detailed way compared to previous approaches. While we’ve seen plenty of behind-the-scenes looks at events or iconic moments over the years, those are mostly done well after the fact, and even when they are done, we don’t often get to see much of the actual conversations and preparation that go into making those moments happen in the ring.

With the first trailer, that’s already not the case, as there are glimpses of presumably creative discussions as well as footage after matches. That includes a moment between a bloody Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes after their ladder match, as well as a moment where Punk is being looked at by officials backstage as Triple H is asking if he’s okay.

There will also be a major focus on John Cena’s heel turn, with the trailer hinting that we’ll get more details on what led to that famous moment and how it included Triple H, The Rock, and Cena. There will also be a healthy amount of levity showcased in the series, as the trailer ends with a moment before WrestleMania 41 where Punk asked Charlotte Flair if she had ever s*** herself in the ring, which is a reference to when Punk did that during a SmackDown. You can watch the full trailer for WWE: Unreal in the video above.

WWE: Unreal’s first season will include five episodes, and the titles give us a solid indication of what the main topics will be for each. Episode 1 is titled New Era, which seems to be the shift from Vince McMahon to Triple H and the era under TKO. Episode 2 is titled Push, which might be referring to Jey Uso’s run and ultimately dethroning of Gunther for the Heavyweight Championship.

Episode 3 is titled Worth the Wait, and that could be tied to CM Punk’s return to WWE, while Episode 4 is titled Heel Turn and is obviously focused on John Cena and his storyline with The Rock. Episode 5 is titled WrestleMania, which seems to be focused on WrestleMania 41 specifically and will likely feature Cody Rhodes, Cena, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, and more. The official longline for WWE: Unreal reads, “For the first time ever, step into the WWE writer’s room and outside the ring with your favorite WWE Superstars, where the drama is just as intense offstage as it is under the spotlight.”

Is This A Good Thing?

Kayfabe was already in a very different place compared to what it used to be before Unreal. WWE has been much more transparent in terms of talking about how ideas become full stories and pivots in storytelling due to things like injuries and crowd reactions. There’s still an element of kayfabe these days though, especially when certain superstars are at the center of a story, and part of what makes WWE and professional wrestling appealing as a whole is that blurred line between reality and story.

When a series dives into all the details, however, that line can become less blurred, and depending on who you talk to, that’s either a great thing or the worst thing imaginable. It’s a tightrope for sure, and in the recent past, stars like The Rock have received some backlash over how they handle moving in and out of whatever story they are trying to tell.

WWE: Unreal hits Netflix on July 29th.

It will be interesting to see how WWE: Unreal is received, but we will certainly be watching and discussing it all right here on ComicBook. Let us know what you think of Unreal in the comments, and you can talk all things wrestling with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!