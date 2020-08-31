Cobra Kai Passes Lucifer to Become Most Popular Show on Netflix
After spending two years as a YouTube original series, Cobra Kai has made its way to Netflix and is in the process of becoming a major hit. The acclaim for the Karate Kid sequel series has been there since its debut a couple of years ago, but the audience on YouTube had a ceiling. The series was recently sold to Netflix, the biggest streaming service in the world, and the first two seasons were re-released on its new home this past Friday. It didn't take long for viewers to latch on to Cobra Kai, as it has already become the most popular show on the entire service.
Lucifer had been sitting at the #1 position on Netflix's Top 10 for the past week, following the debut of its fifth season. However, that changed the day after Cobra Kai arrived. On Saturday morning, Cobra Kai found itself the most popular title on all of Netflix, and it has remained there for the past three days. Monday's updated version of the list still has Cobra Kai on top.
The move to Netflix is certainly giving the acclaimed series more attention than it ever had on YouTube, opening it up to a much wider audience. This will bode well for its third season, which will be released as a Netflix original in 2021.
You can check out a full breakdown of the Netflix Top 10 below.
