Netflix's Cobra Kai Season 3: New Image Released

Season 3 of Cobra Kai is almost upon us, as the new episodes are set to debut on Netflix in early January. This season will be the first released as a Netflix original, but the streamer has helped make the series insanely popular since bringing it over from YouTube. The first trailer for Season 3, which was released on Wendesday, teases some major new plot points in the upcoming installment, including a return to Mr. Miyagi's home of Okinawa, Japan. Following the trailer debut, Total Film released a brand new image from the new season.

While a lot of the focus on the new season and the trailer has revolved around Daniel's trip to Japan, the new photo focuses on things back in California. It shows Johnny face-to-face with Hawk, his former student that has since become Kreese's star pupil and the school's biggest bully. You can check out the photo below.

(Photo: Netflix)

The relationship with Johnny and Hawk will be on display in Season 3, but everyone is nevertheless excited to see what happens when Daniel returns to Okinawa, especially when the trailer confirmed that it would bring back Kumiko and Chozen.

“It’s a constant struggle for [Daniel] to live up to the legacy of his beloved father figure,” co-showrunner Jon Hurwitz told Total Film. “We’re constantly looking for ways to honour Pat Morita’s legacy and make it feel like he’s a part of the series, because he’s such an important part of the Karate Kid universe.”

Hurwitz went on to explain that the journey Daniel takes to Okinawa, Japan in the new season will help the show “honour Mr. Miyagi’s spirit and Pat Morita’s performance in a whole new way."

“One of the coolest things about season 3 is the Okinawa storyline, and being able to revisit The Karate Kid Part II, which was actually the most successful of all the three original Karate Kid movies,” added co-showrunner Hayden Schlossberg. “There’s nostalgia there, but there is also a sense of expanding the world of the TV show.”

Cobra Kai Season 3 is set to debut on Netflix on January 8, 2021.