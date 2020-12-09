Cobra Kai Season 3 Trailer Features Major Karate Kid Part II Cameos

✖

The third season of Cobra Kai is arriving on Netflix in less than a month, and fans are looking forward to what the beloved Karate Kid sequel series has in store. On Wednesday morning, Netflix released the first trailer for Season 3, and a couple of moments towards the end got everyone excited, as they confirmed the return of multiple Karate Kid franchise characters. Both Chozen and Kumiko are making their return.

The initial announcement teaser for Season 3 revealed that Daniel would be heading back to Japan and rediscovering his relationship with Mr. Miyagi. There were rumblings after that footage arrived that led folks to believe someone from The Karate Kid Part II would be making a comeback, considering that film took place in Japan. As it turns out, those theories were correct, and they were confirmed by the new trailer.

Chozen, played by Yuji Okumoto, was Daniel's nemesis in the second Karate Kid film, and the two battled in a fight that was supposed to go to the death. In the end, Daniel spared Chozen's life. Kumiko, played by Tamlyn Tomita, and Daniel fell for one another during his stay in Japan, though they parted ways when he went back to the United States.

Both Chozen and Kumiko appear in the Season 3 trailer, tying things back to the Karate Kid films, but there is one connection that fans will still be curious about. Elisabeth Shue's Ali, the girl Daniel and Johnny fought over in the original Karate Kid, still hasn't made an appearance in Cobra Kai. At the end of Season 2, Johnny received a friend request from Ali, teasing that she may appear in the new installment, but the trailer didn't offer any hints one way or another.

When ComicBook.com spoke to star William Zabka earlier this year, he remained vague on the possibility of Ali making an appearance in Season 3.

"Well, nothing is as it seems, I can tell you that," Zabka told us. "Listen, for the character of Johnny, Ali, I've been saying this for the last two seasons, she's a big missing piece of his life. She's the love that got away and in some form would love to reconnect. But the show is full of surprises."

