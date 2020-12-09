Cobra Kai Season 3 Trailer Released by Netflix

It's almost time to head back to the dojo with the highly-anticipated third season of Cobra Kai on Netflix. The Karate Kid sequel series was acquired by Netflix over the summer and the subsequent debut of the first two seasons made it an instant hit on the streaming service. Ahead of Netflix's purchase of the series from YouTube, the third season had already been completed, and fans have been anxiously waiting to see what the new episodes would bring. Now we finally have an idea, thanks to the newly-released Season 3 trailer.

On Tuesday, Netflix announced that the official trailer for Cobra Kai Season 3 would be making its debut just 24 hours later. Well, Wednesday now has arrived, and the trailer along with it. You can watch the full trailer in the video above!

Earlier this year, Cobra Kai star William Zabka spoke with ComicBook.com and teased what's in store for fans when Season 3 arrives in January.

"Well, nothing is as it seems, I can tell you that," Zabka told us. "Listen, for the character of Johnny, Ali, I've been saying this for the last two seasons, she's a big missing piece of his life. She's the love that got away and in some form would love to reconnect. But the show is full of surprises."

"Well, I could tell you this much. I mean, the end of Season 2 is a car wreck essentially. There's a lot of pieces to put back together," he continued. "There's a lot of healing that has to happen. There's a lot of growing that needs to happen. I've seen a lot of fan theories out there, and heard a lot of fan theories Nice tries. It's awesome. I mean, Season 3 is fireworks. And I think it's Season 1 and 2 combined on steroids. And it was a blast to shoot and it's gonna be worth the wait. It's hard. We were hoping it would be out before now too, but the world is what it is right now, and we're so happy to be at a great home like Netflix. And for our fans that have already seen the show to watch it and watch it again, and the new fans to come on board. There's a lot of work to get Season 3 ready. It's getting translated for 30 countries and all that stuff."

Cobra Kai Season 3 arrives on Netflix on January 8, 2021.