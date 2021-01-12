Netflix Announces Huge Viewer Numbers For Cobra Kai Season 3

✖

Netflix is flexing on just how big Cobra Kai has been for the streaming service, with its recent season 3 debut. In a Twitter post, Netflix revealed that "In its first four weeks, more than 41 million households are projected to wax on for Cobra Kai’s third season. Between all three seasons, 73 million households have checked out the show!" Right about now, you can bet that YouTube is kicking itself for letting the series go to Netflix - and for not having a better strategy to get in front of wide audience. The Karate Kid sequel series catapulted out of the content desert of 2020 to become a major mainstream hit.

Cobra Kai Season 3 premiered on New Years Day, with Netflix getting the jump on a TV landscape that currently has little-to-nothing in the way of buzzworthy scripted shows. Obviously, that strategy worked, given the huge viewer numbers that Netflix is now reporting. The series originally got 55 million views on YouTube for its series premiere, but ultimately, YouTube decided to discontinue its original programming venture, and Cobra Kai became Netflix's gain.

Cobra Kai Season 3 dealt with the major fallout between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) saw their respective martial arts dojos collide in a violent brawl. Daniel had to head back to Japan to get his business off rocky ground while convincing his wife to let him continue with martial arts teaching. (Spoilers) By the end of season 3, Johnny had reconciled with both Danny and his old flame Ali (Elisabeth Shue), as well as finally standing up to his abusive sensei John Kreese (Martin Kove). Now Danny and Johnny are training students together, to defeat Kreese and free Cobra Kai from his grip.

Comicbook.com spoke to Cobra Kai executive producers and co-creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg, to find out what's coming in Cobra Kai season 4:

"You've seen Johnny and Daniel interact for a few seasons now and a movie wave way, way, way back when, and you've seen glimpses of them being able to get along and be on the same page and you've seen them throw fists on a dime," Hurwitz said. "So anything is possible with the two of them together. They're united against the common enemy right now. And their intentions are all positive with what they want to do, but let's see what it's like for these two guys working together with the same goal, with their different approaches. Can they join forces in a way that is going to be productive and smooth sailing, or will there be bumps in the road? And that's what people are going to have to look forward to during season four."

"That's the fun of it," added Schlossberg. "Obviously they're together, but they couldn't have more opposite ideologies still and so there's a lot still to work out even though they may be on the same team."

Cobra Kai is now streaming on Netflix.