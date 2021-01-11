Cobra Kai Creators Reveal What's Next for Johnny and Daniel in Season 4

✖

It may have taken three entire seasons and a visit from an ex-girlfriend, but Cobra Kai finally made the dreams of Karate Kid fans around the world come true. At the conclusion of Cobra Kai's third season, which was released on Netflix earlier this month, William Zabka's Johnny Lawrence and Ralph Macchio's Daniel LaRusso finally joined forces. In order to take down Kreese once and for all, Johnny and Daniel put their differences aside to give their students the best of what they both have to offer.

This team-up is one that fans have always hoped for, but there's still the question of how it will actually work going forward. As united as the guys seem right now, they will undoubtedly clash as the teach side-by-side. So what's in store for their future together? ComicBook.com spoke with Cobra Kai executive producers and co-creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg to find out.

"You've seen Johnny and Daniel interact for a few seasons now and a movie wave way, way, way back when, and you've seen glimpses of them being able to get along and be on the same page and you've seen them throw fists on a dime," Hurwitz told us. "So anything is possible with the two of them together. They're united against the common enemy right now. And their intentions are all positive with what they want to do, but let's see what it's like for these two guys working together with the same goal, with their different approaches. Can they join forces in a way that is going to be productive and smooth sailing, or will there be bumps in the road? And that's what people are going to have to look forward to during season four."

"That's the fun of it," added Schlossberg. "Obviously they're together, but they couldn't have more opposite ideologies still and so there's a lot still to work out even though they may be on the same team."

The fourth season of Cobra Kai will present Daniel and Johnny as we've never seen them before, and fans are certainly looking forward to experiencing how they work as allies. Fortunately, Season 4 has already been ordered by Netflix, and production on the new episodes should begin early this year.

Are you excited for the fourth season of Cobra Kai? Let us know in the comments!