Cobra Kai Star Xolo Mariduena Is Already Planning 30th Reunion

You can currently catch Xolo Maridueña on the big screen in Blue Beetle, but before he was the DC hero, Maridueña was known for playing Miguel Diaz on Netflix's Cobra Kai. Back in June, Netflix shared their first tease for the upcoming sixth and final season of the Karate Kid sequel series. Netflix teases the "biggest and most badass season" yet, and it's clear the show's stars are feeling "bittersweet" about the end. In fact, Maridueña recently told V Magazine that he's already looking forward to the show's 30th anniversary reunion.

"It is bittersweet. It definitely is," Maridueña said of Cobra Kai's ending. "I mean, I really grew up with everyone on the show. Just as those high school years are important for kids – those same years, I was spending with these with these guys. So, I just hope that I get to work with them again. I can't help but feel like the party is ending. Especially with filming this last season, there's this final tone in the air. But it's nice and helpful when constructing a story, that we get to end the show on our own accord. We were so blessed for that. I know that I speak for everyone when I say that. We're so grateful to have done six seasons, that's crazy. And I just hope that we get to reunite in 30 years and do, you know, Cobra, Kai v2 or whatever that looks like. I love those guys."

"I think Cobra Kai came at a time that was really necessary," he added. "The character was 16, I was 16. I felt like I kind of grew up with it. And now I've grown up, I feel like I've moved into a new chapter," he added. "And now I've grown up, and I don't want to say out [of] per se, but I feel like I've moved into a new chapter. And with Blue Beetle, not only with the story, but also with my own personal life, it felt like it all happened at the right time. In terms of reading a film and the differences, I really feel like, on the acting side, the people from Cobra Kai were so welcoming and so empowering throughout the six seasons that it really helped me gain my confidence as an actor. Both Ralph Macchio and Billy Zabka, my two mentors on the show, really showed me what it meant to set the tone on set, and that just meant the world to me."

What To Expect From Cobra Kai Season 6:

"Reacquainting the world with The Karate Kid universe has been our humble honor," the producers said in a statement when the final season was announced. "Making Cobra Kai has allowed us to join the same hallowed dojo once inhabited by the great Robert Mark Kamen, John Avildsen, Jerry Weintraub, and all the amazing original cast members. It has also enabled us to play sensei, expanding the original storylines and birthing new generations of underdogs. We've never once taken this opportunity for granted."

"Our day one goal with Cobra Kai has always been to end it on our terms, leaving the Valley in the time and place we've always imagined. So it is with immense pride and thankfulness that were are able to announce that achievement," the statement continued.

Stay tuned for more updates about the final season of Cobra Kai.