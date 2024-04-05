Cole Brings Plenty, Yellowstone: 1923 Actor, Found Dead

Cole Brings Plenty, an actor best known for portraying Pete Plenty Clouds on the Yellowstone spinoff 1923, has passed away at the age of 27. The news was confirmed through a press release from the Sheriff's Office in Johnson County, Kansas, which indicated that on the morning of April 5th, deputies found Brings Plenty in a wooded area near an unoccupied vehicle; his cause of death is currently unknown. Investigators, crime scene investigators, and a medical examiner were reportedly still on the scene as of the afternoon of April 5th.

Sheriff Hayden is releasing information regarding an incident that occured on April 5. pic.twitter.com/LLb3rySeoi — Johnson Co KS Sheriff (@JOCOSHERIFF) April 5, 2024

Brings Plenty had been listed as missing earlier this week, after allegedly being named as a suspect in a domestic violence incident. According to a statement from the Lawrence Kansas Police Department, there was "probable cause for his arrest," which reportedly took place on the morning of Sunday, March 31st. Officers reportedly "responded to reports of a woman screaming for help," and Brings Plenty was allegedly later spotted on traffic cameras fleeing the scene.

"The investigation identified Brings Plenty and traffic cameras showed him leaving the city immediately after the incident, traveling southbound on 59 Highway," the statement reads in part. "This incident involves allegations of domestic violence, which limits the amount of information we can share to protect the victim. No further details will be provided. Brings Plenty's family has contacted officers, expressed concern, and reported him as a missing person."

Brings Plenty portrayed Pete Plenty Clouds on two episodes of 1923's first season, the seventh episode "The Rule of Five Hundred" and the eighth episode "Nothing Left to Lose." His other credits include a 2024 episode of The Tall Tales of Jim Bridger, and two episodes of Into the Wild Frontier.

Cole is the nephew of Yellowstone star Mo Brings Plenty, who had initially shared the missing persons poster on social media earlier in the week. In the post, Mo disputed claims that Cole had gone "on the run" after the alleged incident, writing that it is "not in his character, despite what people think or say. It isn't worth it, and he would know that."

"We want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone in the community who has contributed their time, resources, and support in helping us search for the missing person," Mo's post reads in part. "Your efforts have not gone unnoticed, and we are truly thankful for your cooperation and dedication during this challenging time. Your assistance has been invaluable, and we appreciate the unity and compassion shown by all those involved in the search efforts. Thank you for coming together as a community to aid in our mission to locate and bring the missing person home safely. Your collective efforts have made a meaningful impact, and we are grateful for your ongoing support."

Yellowstone star Cole Hauser, who portrays Rip Wheeler on the hit series, also shared the poster on Instagram, writing at the time, "My good friend @mobringsplenty nephew is missing. He was last seen on Easter evening in Kansas City. If you have any information on his whereabouts please contact the below or your local police."

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.