Colin Farrell Teases “Discussion” for The Penguin Season 2 Amid DC Studios Fallout

The DC Universe is in a major state of change following the merger between Skydance and Warner Bros. DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran are exiting their roles, while former Marvel Cinematic Universe executive Jeremy Latcham is taking over. Reports state that Gunn and Safran’s plans for the DCU are being scrapped, and a new franchise strategy will be rolled out. For now there are only rumors about what kind of changes, we’ll see, but at least one major DCU star is already talking about the future.

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Colin Farrell turned a supporting role as Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot in Matt Reeves’ The Batman (2022) and turned it into a fan-favorite breakout performance that earned the character his own spinoff, The Penguin (2024). That HBO series became a major hit, which won at the Emmys and the Golden Globes, and set Penguin up to be Gotham’s biggest crime boss in The Batman: Part II. And yet, since The Penguin ended, there has been no indication that Season 2 is in the works – until now.

Colin Farrell Gives Us New Hope For The Penguin Season 2

DC Studios / HBO

Colin Farrell was talking with London’s This Morning morning show and was asked about whether there is any hope of The Penguin Season 2 happening, especially now that so much is changing at DC Studios and Warner Bros. (which is now under the umbrella of Skydance). According to Farrell, “I’d love to. I’d love to do a second season. There’s definitely a conversation to be had about doing a second season.”

The Batman director Matt Reeves inked a new TV development deal with Warner Bros. shortly before the Skydance merger was finalized. That sparked a little hope that The Penguin Season 2 would be among the projects Reeves brought to the studio. (SPOILERS) The first season saw Oz Cobb manipulate and murder his way out of Gotham City’s old mob power structure (the Falcone and Maroni families) and forge his own mob from misfit henchmen and lieutenants from the city’s other crime syndicates. Along the way, we learned that Penguin has been a corrupt and evil sociopath all his life, even murdering his own brothers as a child, and finally trapping his beloved mother in a vegetative state, and brutally murdering his own protege, Victor (Rhenzy Feliz), all to become a kingpin with no ties holding him down.

What Would The Penguin Season 2 Be About?

DC Studios / HBO

Most fans are expecting Penguin to limp his way out of The Batman: Part II still intact, and it would leave things in a very interesting place for The Penguin Season 2 to explore. Season 1 also left the exciting cliffhanger of Oz’s rival, Sofia Falcone (Cristin Milioti), plotting revenge against Penguin for getting her locked up in Arkham again. Sofia gained a major ally when she was contacted by her half-sister, Selena Kyle/Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz). That’s more than enough story potential for The Penguin Season 2 to get a greenlight (especially if Zoë Kravitz appears). Industry rumors state that Skydance wants DC to focus on hit properties and major marquee characters – and at this point, Colin Farrell’s Penguin qualifies as both.

You can stream The Penguin on HBO Max.