Matt Reeves’ New TV Deal Makes Another The Batman Series More Likely

Matt Reeves changed how people saw the Dark Knight when The Batman arrived in theaters in March 2022, delivering a detective-driven take on Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson) that pulled in a massive $772.3 million worldwide. The film’s critical reception surpassed its commercial dominance, with The Batman being universally acclaimed. It’s no wonder Reeves became a popular filmmaker, and that Warner Bros. Discovery started to see him as a key voice for DC’s film and television properties. For instance, after The Batman, Warner backed an expansion of Reeves’ vision beyond the multiplex, using a television deal with his 6th & Idaho production company to produce The Penguin, the Colin Farrell-led limited series that became even more acclaimed than the movie, if that’s even possible. Now, Reeves and Warner Bros. Television are taking that partnership further.

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Variety reveals that Reeves and 6th & Idaho have reupped their overall deal with Warner Bros. Television, committing to developing new series for the studio in the years ahead. The renewal arrives even as Warner Bros. Discovery’s corporate future remains uncertain, with a potential Paramount Skydance acquisition still without a finalized timeline. Still, Warner Bros. TV Group chairman Channing Dungey is moving forward with confidence in Reeves’ track record. “Matt has a true knack for getting into the psyche of his characters,” Dungey said. “He and his team have delivered some of the most compelling, thought-provoking stories over the years.” Honestly, with The Batman: Part II on the horizon, the timing couldn’t be better.

Is Another The Batman Series Coming in the Next Couple of Years?

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The Penguin arrived in September 2024, more than two years after The Batman and years before The Batman Part II reaches theaters in February 2028, filling the gap between films with a story set in Reeves’ Gotham. Crucially, Reeves served only as an executive producer while Lauren LeFranc wrote and ran the show and Craig Zobel directed. That structure let Reeves expand his Gotham on television without stepping away from the big screen, a model his newly extended deal allows all the people involved to reuse. Since Reeves has plans for , and script-writing takes so long for The Batman franchise, making new TV seasons after The Batman: Part II would be the best way to keep this version of Gotham alive.

Reeves could draw from different corners of his universe for a new show. A Gotham City Police Department series was announced in July 2020, only for the concept to stall and eventually evolve into a planned Arkham Asylum show centered on the villains of Gotham. That version was shelved as well, and DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn later confirmed that the Arkham project would fall under his separate DC Universe rather than Reeves’ own continuity. The DCU also didn’t move forward with the Arkham Asylum idea, so all these loose threads could become a new TV project.

The Batman: Part II might also be featuring villains worth exploring through a 6th & Idaho spinoff. Set photos and leaks point towards the Court of Owls, Gotham’s secret ruling class from the comics. Meanwhile, Brian Tyree Henry has been rumored to play Harvey Dent, a role that could also belong to Sebastian Stan. Scarlett Johansson has been linked to Poison Ivy, with . Any one of those threads could become the basis for a companion series, similar to how Oz Cobb eventually starred in The Penguin. Of course, Reeves’ deal isn’t exclusive to Batman, and 6th & Idaho could develop other projects. Still, Warner’s clear enthusiasm for his corner of Gotham makes it the most likely place for their new TV deal.

The Batman: Part II is scheduled to be released in theaters on February 18, 2028.