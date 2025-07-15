DC’s The Penguin Sets Emmy Nomination Record for 2025

The Penguin is marching to the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards with the most nominations for a limited series. Apple TV+’s Severance led all series with 27 nominations, followed by The Penguin notching 24 nods as the second-most nominated drama overall. Fellow HBO series The White Lotus and Apple’s The Studio picked up 23 nominations apiece, but The Batman spinoff — starring a makeup and prosthetic-clad Colin Farrell as Oz Cobb, a.k.a. the Penguin — dominated the Limited Series categories, which includes FX’s Dying for Sex and Netflix’s Adolescence, Black Mirror, and Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Mendendez Story.

The Warner Bros. Television and DC Studios series executive produced by showrunner Lauren LeFranc and The Batman director Matt Reeves will compete against Black Mirror, Dying for Sex, Monsters, and 13-time nominee Adolescence for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.

Farrell, who previously won his third Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild Award for his role as the Batman villain in the 10-episode series, is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. Fellow nominees include Jake Gyllenhaal (Presumed Innocent), Stephen Graham (Adolescence), Brian Tyree Henry (Dope Thief), and Cooper Koch (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Mendendez Story).

Cristin Miloti, ComicBook’s Golden Issue winner for Best Female TV Character of 2024, is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her role as Sofia Falcone/Gigante. Cate Blanchett (Disclaimer), Meghann Fahy (Sirens), Rashida Jones (Black Mirror), and Michelle Williams (Dying for Sex) are also nominated in the category. For her role as Oz’s mother, Francis Cobb, Deirdre O’Connell received her first Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series.

The Penguin also received nominations for Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup (for Oscar-nominated Batman makeup artist and prosthetic designer Mike Marino and special makeup effects artists Michael Fontaine, Crystal Jurado, Diana Choi, Claire Flewin,

Jerry Constantine, Yoichi Art Sakamoto, and Bobby Diehl); Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series (“A Great Or Little Thing,” written by LeFranc); and Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score) for “After Hours,” scored by first-time Emmy nominee Mick Giacchino (son of The Batman composer Michael Giacchino).

See the full list of The Penguin‘s 2025 Emmy nominations below:

Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series



The Penguin

Lauren LeFranc, Executive Producer

Matt Reeves, Executive Producer

Dylan Clark, Executive Producer

Craig Zobel, Executive Producer

Colin Farrell, Executive Producer

Bill Carraro, Executive Producer

Daniel Pipski, Executive Producer

Vladimir Cvetko, Co-Executive Producer

Erika L. Johnson, Co-Executive Producer

Noelle Valdivia, Co-Executive Producer

John McCutcheon, Supervising Producer

Nick Towne, Producer

Corina Maritescu, Producer

Claudine Farrell, Producer

Dana Robin, Produced by

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Colin Farrell

Stephen Graham

Jake Gyllenhaal

Brian Tyree Henry

Cooper Koch

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Cate Blanchett

Meagan Fahy

Cristin Milioti

Michelle Williams

Rashida Jones

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More)

“Homecoming”

HBO | Max • HBO in association with Acid and Tender Productions, 6th & Idaho Motion Picture Company, Dylan Clark Productions, Chapel Place Productions, Zobot Projects, DC Studios, and Warner Bros. Television

Kalina Ivanov, Production Designer Deborah Wheatley, Supervising Art Director Rich Murray, Set Decorator

Richard Devine, Set Decorator

Outstanding Casting For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Cindy Tolan, Casting by Suzanne Ryan, Casting by

Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

“Top Hat”

David Franco, Director of Photography

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie



“A Great or Little Thing”

Kate Smith, Costume Supervisor

Austin Wittick, Assistant Costume Designer Becca Freund, Assistant Costume Designer Esther J. Han, Assistant Costume Designer

Outstanding Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie



“Cent’anni”

Helen Shaver, Directed by



“A Great or Little Thing”

Jennifer Getzinger, Directed by

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

“Bliss”

Andy Keir, Editor



“Cent’anni”

Meg Reticker, Editor



“A Great or Little Thing”

Henk Van Eeghen, Editor



Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling



“Cent’anni”

Brian Badie, Department Head Hairstylist

Jenn Vasilopoulos, Key Hairstylist

Mariko Miyagi, Hairstylist

Outstanding Title Design



Aaron Becker, Creative Director

Joseph Ahn, Designer

Michael Lo, Designer

Hsien Lun Su, Animator

Alasdair Willson, Animator

Ben Hurand, Animator

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)



“Cent’anni”

Martha Melendez, Department Head Makeup Artist

Kim Collea, Key Makeup Artist

Maria Maio, Makeup Artist

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup

“After Hours”

Mike Marino, Prosthetic Designer

Michael Fontaine, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Crystal Jurado, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Diana Choi, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Claire Flewin, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Jerry Constantine, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Yoichi Art Sakamoto, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Bobby Diehl, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)



“After Hours”

Mick Giacchino, Composer

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special



“After Hours”

Rich Bologna, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Larry Zipf, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Michael McMenomy, Dialogue Editor

Angela Organ, Supervising ADR Editor

Tony Martinez, ADR Editor

Wyatt Sprague, Sound Effects Editor

Diego Perez, Sound Effects Editor

Matt Haasch, Foley Editor

Ben Holiday, Supervising Music Editor

Luke Dennis, Music Editor

Gareth Rhys Jones, Foley Artist

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie



“After Hours”

Rich Bologna, Re-Recording Mixer

Andy Kris, Re-Recording Mixer

Cristof Gebert, Production Mixer

Julien Pirrie, Foley Mixer

Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Single Episode



“Bliss”

Johnny Han, Overall VFX Supervisor

Michelle Rose, Overall VFX Producer

Alexandre Prod’homme, On-Set VFX Supervisor

Erin Sullivan, VFX Editor

Goran Pavles, Vendor VFX Supervisor

Emanuel Fuchs, Vendor VFX Supervisor

Ed Bruce, Vendor VFX Supervisor

Nathaniel Larouche, Vendor VFX Supervisor

Adrien Saint Girons, Vendor VFX Supervisor

Outstanding Stunt Coordination For Drama Programming



Stephen Pope, Stunt Coordinator

Outstanding Stunt Performance



Corey Pierno, Stunt Performer

Chris Gombos, Stunt Performer

Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

“A Great or Little Thing”

Lauren LeFranc, Written by

Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Clancy Brown, James Madio, Scott Cohen, Michael Zegen, Carmen Ejogo, and Theo Rossi also star. All 10 episodes of The Penguin are now streaming on HBO Max.













