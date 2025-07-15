DC’s The Penguin Sets Emmy Nomination Record for 2025

The Penguin is marching to the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards with the most nominations for a limited series. Apple TV+’s Severance led all series with 27 nominations, followed by The Penguin notching 24 nods as the second-most nominated drama overall. Fellow HBO series The White Lotus and Apple’s The Studio picked up 23 nominations apiece, but The Batman spinoff — starring a makeup and prosthetic-clad Colin Farrell as Oz Cobb, a.k.a. the Penguin — dominated the Limited Series categories, which includes FX’s Dying for Sex and Netflix’s Adolescence, Black Mirror, and Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Mendendez Story.
Videos by ComicBook.com
The Warner Bros. Television and DC Studios series executive produced by showrunner Lauren LeFranc and The Batman director Matt Reeves will compete against Black Mirror, Dying for Sex, Monsters, and 13-time nominee Adolescence for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.
Farrell, who previously won his third Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild Award for his role as the Batman villain in the 10-episode series, is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. Fellow nominees include Jake Gyllenhaal (Presumed Innocent), Stephen Graham (Adolescence), Brian Tyree Henry (Dope Thief), and Cooper Koch (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Mendendez Story).
Cristin Miloti, ComicBook’s Golden Issue winner for Best Female TV Character of 2024, is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her role as Sofia Falcone/Gigante. Cate Blanchett (Disclaimer), Meghann Fahy (Sirens), Rashida Jones (Black Mirror), and Michelle Williams (Dying for Sex) are also nominated in the category. For her role as Oz’s mother, Francis Cobb, Deirdre O’Connell received her first Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series.
The Penguin also received nominations for Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup (for Oscar-nominated Batman makeup artist and prosthetic designer Mike Marino and special makeup effects artists Michael Fontaine, Crystal Jurado, Diana Choi, Claire Flewin,
Jerry Constantine, Yoichi Art Sakamoto, and Bobby Diehl); Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series (“A Great Or Little Thing,” written by LeFranc); and Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score) for “After Hours,” scored by first-time Emmy nominee Mick Giacchino (son of The Batman composer Michael Giacchino).
See the full list of The Penguin‘s 2025 Emmy nominations below:
Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series
The Penguin
Lauren LeFranc, Executive Producer
Matt Reeves, Executive Producer
Dylan Clark, Executive Producer
Craig Zobel, Executive Producer
Colin Farrell, Executive Producer
Bill Carraro, Executive Producer
Daniel Pipski, Executive Producer
Vladimir Cvetko, Co-Executive Producer
Erika L. Johnson, Co-Executive Producer
Noelle Valdivia, Co-Executive Producer
John McCutcheon, Supervising Producer
Nick Towne, Producer
Corina Maritescu, Producer
Claudine Farrell, Producer
Dana Robin, Produced by
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Colin Farrell
Stephen Graham
Jake Gyllenhaal
Brian Tyree Henry
Cooper Koch
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Cate Blanchett
Meagan Fahy
Cristin Milioti
Michelle Williams
Rashida Jones
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More)
“Homecoming”
HBO | Max • HBO in association with Acid and Tender Productions, 6th & Idaho Motion Picture Company, Dylan Clark Productions, Chapel Place Productions, Zobot Projects, DC Studios, and Warner Bros. Television
Kalina Ivanov, Production Designer Deborah Wheatley, Supervising Art Director Rich Murray, Set Decorator
Richard Devine, Set Decorator
Outstanding Casting For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Cindy Tolan, Casting by Suzanne Ryan, Casting by
Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
“Top Hat”
David Franco, Director of Photography
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
“A Great or Little Thing”
Kate Smith, Costume Supervisor
Austin Wittick, Assistant Costume Designer Becca Freund, Assistant Costume Designer Esther J. Han, Assistant Costume Designer
Outstanding Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
“Cent’anni”
Helen Shaver, Directed by
“A Great or Little Thing”
Jennifer Getzinger, Directed by
Outstanding Picture Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
“Bliss”
Andy Keir, Editor
“Cent’anni”
Meg Reticker, Editor
“A Great or Little Thing”
Henk Van Eeghen, Editor
Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling
“Cent’anni”
Brian Badie, Department Head Hairstylist
Jenn Vasilopoulos, Key Hairstylist
Mariko Miyagi, Hairstylist
Outstanding Title Design
Aaron Becker, Creative Director
Joseph Ahn, Designer
Michael Lo, Designer
Hsien Lun Su, Animator
Alasdair Willson, Animator
Ben Hurand, Animator
Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
“Cent’anni”
Martha Melendez, Department Head Makeup Artist
Kim Collea, Key Makeup Artist
Maria Maio, Makeup Artist
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup
“After Hours”
Mike Marino, Prosthetic Designer
Michael Fontaine, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Crystal Jurado, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Diana Choi, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Claire Flewin, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Jerry Constantine, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Yoichi Art Sakamoto, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Bobby Diehl, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
“After Hours”
Mick Giacchino, Composer
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special
“After Hours”
Rich Bologna, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Larry Zipf, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Michael McMenomy, Dialogue Editor
Angela Organ, Supervising ADR Editor
Tony Martinez, ADR Editor
Wyatt Sprague, Sound Effects Editor
Diego Perez, Sound Effects Editor
Matt Haasch, Foley Editor
Ben Holiday, Supervising Music Editor
Luke Dennis, Music Editor
Gareth Rhys Jones, Foley Artist
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
“After Hours”
Rich Bologna, Re-Recording Mixer
Andy Kris, Re-Recording Mixer
Cristof Gebert, Production Mixer
Julien Pirrie, Foley Mixer
Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Single Episode
“Bliss”
Johnny Han, Overall VFX Supervisor
Michelle Rose, Overall VFX Producer
Alexandre Prod’homme, On-Set VFX Supervisor
Erin Sullivan, VFX Editor
Goran Pavles, Vendor VFX Supervisor
Emanuel Fuchs, Vendor VFX Supervisor
Ed Bruce, Vendor VFX Supervisor
Nathaniel Larouche, Vendor VFX Supervisor
Adrien Saint Girons, Vendor VFX Supervisor
Outstanding Stunt Coordination For Drama Programming
Stephen Pope, Stunt Coordinator
Outstanding Stunt Performance
Corey Pierno, Stunt Performer
Chris Gombos, Stunt Performer
Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
“A Great or Little Thing”
Lauren LeFranc, Written by
Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Clancy Brown, James Madio, Scott Cohen, Michael Zegen, Carmen Ejogo, and Theo Rossi also star. All 10 episodes of The Penguin are now streaming on HBO Max.