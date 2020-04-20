Avengers: Endgame Director Joe Russo Confident the Community Movie Will Happen

Just about everyone around the world knows filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo as the directors of the biggest movie in box office history, Avengers: Endgame. The brothers directed four movies for Marvel Studios over the last decade, becoming household names in the process. However, before their stint with Marvel, the Russo Brothers got started in television, directing shows like Arrested Development and Community. The latter of those two projects is a unique and quirky sitcom with an all-star cast that came from the mind of Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon, and it has built an incredibly dedicated following over the last few years.

The fans of Community, as well as its cast and crew, have fought for the series since it went off the air, hoping to fulfill the "Six Seasons and a Movie" goal that has become a trending hashtag and mantra as of late. The six seasons happened, but the movie is nowhere to be found. Thanks to Community's recent arrival on Netflix, many of the folks that were involved in the show believe that the movie is closer now than ever before. This includes Joe Russo.

“We’d certainly be willing to do it. We love our Community family," Russo told Collider during a recent interview. "That cast, we’re all still very close to all of them. It’d certainly be schedule-depending for us. But I believe there will be a Community movie, especially now that it’s doing so well on streaming. Someone like Netflix could step up and make that movie.”

“I don’t think you’d want to see it with a really big budget," he continued. "Part of what is so compelling about the show is that it’s very quaint, it’s Greendale as an underdog. I don’t think you’d want to suddenly execute it with crazy high production value and set design. Unless we were going somewhere fantastical or doing one of our genre exploration concepts. But I think you’d easily pull that movie off for a budget.”

The first five seasons of Community aired on NBC from 2009 to 2014 before it was cancelled. Yahoo! picked the series up for its sixth and final season.

Would you like to see the Community movie finally happen? Is Netflix the best place for it? Let us know in the comments!

