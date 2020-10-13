Two and a Half Men Star Conchata Ferrell Dies at 77

✖

Conchata Ferrell, a beloved actress known for her work on Two and a Half Men, L.A. Law, and Mystic Pizza, has passed away at the age of 77. According to reports, Ferrell's passing occurred on October 12th at 12:30 PM PT, as the result of complications following a cardiac arrest. Reports indicate that she died peacefully, while surrounded by family at the Sherman Oaks Hospital in Sherman Oaks, California. A prolific actress of both stage and screen, Ferrell was arguably best known for playing Berta on Two and a Half Men, a role that earned her two Emmy nominations for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

Born on March 28, 1943, in Loudendale, West Virginia, Ferrell first appeared on stage as part of a college skit comedy and musical production in 1969. She went on to appear in Off-Broadway productions of The Hot I Baltimore and The Sea Horse, the latter of which earned her multiple awards. She also served as an original member of the Circle Repertory Theatre.

“Conchata Ferrell was exactly the kind of artist for whom we created our theater – a deeply honest performer who would inspire our playwrights to create roles for her,” Circle Rep’s founding artistic director, Marshall W. Mason, said in a statement. “She was our first home-grown star.”

Her first major film roles were Elinore Randall Stewart in the 1979 western Heartland, and Leona, the pizza shop owner in the 1988 cult classic Mystic Pizza. Ferrell's television career included appearances on E/R, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Matlock, Good Times, The Love Boat, and Friends. Prior to Two and a Half Men, her biggest television role came as attorney Susan Bloom on L.A. Law, which earned her her first Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 1992. On the film side, she appeared in supporting roles in Network, Edward Scissorhands, True Romance, and Erin Brockovich. She also voiced Bob's Mom in the 2012 animated hit Frankenweenie.

Ferrell began playing Two and a Half Men's Berta the Housekeeper in 2003, ultimately appearing in 212 episodes until the series wrapped in 2015. Her most recent roles included multiple appearances on The Ranch, as well as A Very Nutty Christmas, and a role in the upcoming comedy Deported.

Ferrell married to Arnie Anderson in the mid-1980s, and had a daughter and two stepdaughters.

Our thoughts are with Ferrell's family, friends, and fans at this time.