The Boys Wins Best Superhero Series at Critics Choice Super Awards

It was genre entertainment's time to shine Sunday night with the first ever Critics Choice Super Awards celebrating the past year of genre fiction on both the big and small screens. While 2020 was an unusual year in entertainment thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there were still plenty of superheroes to keep us entertained on television. And, on Sunday night, The Boys took home the trophy for Best Superhero Series.

The Boys beat out DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Doom Patrol, The Flash, Lucifer, and The Umbrella Academy. The series also swept the entire Superhero Series category, with Antony Starr and Aya Cash taking home Best Actor and Best Actress in a Superhero Series for their portrayals of Homelander and Stormfront respectively.

First premiering on Amazon on July 26, 2019, The Boys was developed by Supernatural creator Eric Kripke and is based on Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's The Boys comic book. The series follows a group of vigilantes (the eponymous The Boys) as they take on superpowered individuals who abuse their abilities and are anything but heroic despite how they are marketed and presented to seem. The series debuted its second season on September 4, 2020 and a third season is on the way. A spin-off series is also in development. Production on the third season of The Boys is set to begin soon.

"We haven't got a specific date yet, but in the not-too-distant future, within a month or so," Starr tells ComicBook.com. "I think, because of COVID and because we're shooting in the winter which is going to be a little difficult, it limits us to interiors, initially. So it's a very staggered intake of cast to the shooting schedule this season."

Starr also said that the upcoming third season may be the most action-packed yet.

"We get to have that really good exchange with [showrunner] Eric [Kripke] of ideas and really collaborate and create something really special," Starr says. "I think I've read the first four or five of season three. It's a lot of fun, I got to say it. It's a hell of a lot of fun. It's strange because we care so much about what we're doing and what we're going to be doing with these episodes and we have very little control over it initially, especially."

He concludes, "So it's always the mystery to see what the writers have come up with and what we'll be up to. It's great to get these scripts, and just read them, and start getting excited, and it generates ideas on our side. Like I said, I feel very fortunate because thus far I just get the scripts, and read them, and go, 'Oh, f-ck yeah. This is going to be great.'"

