The Boys: Antony Starr Says Season 3 Starts Filming Soon

Before long at all, the cast and crew of Amazon's The Boys will converge on Toronto to begin production on the third season of the hit superhero show. Though Antony Starr doesn't have an exact date of that, the Boys star tells us it's soon — and he can hardly wait.

"We haven't got a specific date yet, but in the not-too-distant future, within a month or so," Starr tells ComicBook.com. "I think, because of COVID and because we're shooting in the winter which is going to be a little difficult, it limits us to interiors, initially. So it's a very staggered intake of cast to the shooting schedule this season."

Recent social media posts by some of the show's crew have revealed they've slowly begun to arrive in Toronto to undergo a two-week quarantine before getting the green light to begin working on the series.

"I'll head up soon," he adds. "Honestly, I'm chomping at the bit to get back into it, but there's just a lot of new regulations. It's a whole new world with COVID that we have to adhere to a bunch of new regulations, so very soon. Can't be soon enough."

Though he has yet to get to Canada and begin filming, Starr tells us he's read over half of the scripts for the upcoming season, promising the most action-packed season of The Boys yet.

"We get to have that really good exchange with [showrunner] Eric [Kripke] of ideas and really collaborate and create something really special," Starr says. "I think I've read the first four or five of season three. It's a lot of fun, I got to say it. It's a hell of a lot of fun. It's strange because we care so much about what we're doing and what we're going to be doing with these episodes and we have very little control over it initially, especially."

He concludes, "So it's always the mystery to see what the writers have come up with and what we'll be up to. It's great to get these scripts, and just read them, and start getting excited, and it generates ideas on our side. Like I said, I feel very fortunate because thus far I just get the scripts, and read them, and go, 'Oh, f-ck yeah. This is going to be great.'"

Both seasons of The Boys are now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.