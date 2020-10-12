Critics Choice Association Announces Critics Choice Super Awards Honoring Superheroes, Science Fiction, Horror and More
The Critics Choice Association has created a brand new awards show designed specifically to honor the work of genre film and television. The Critics Choice Super Awards were officially announced on Monday morning, revealing a slew of categories meant to honor the work done on projects in superhero, action, sci-fi, and horror genres. Submissions for the inaugural awards are now open and will remain so until November 8th. The actual show will air as a special on The CW on January 10, 2021.
“The time has come to recognize the brilliance, creativity, and artistic excellence showcased in genres that, for far too long, have been overlooked by other award shows,” said Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin. “We are thrilled to be partnering with our friends at The CW to bring these beloved genres to the forefront and give them the recognition they so deeply deserve.”
You can check out the full list of awards categories for the show below.
CRITICS CHOICE SUPER AWARDS MOVIE CATEGORIES
Best Action Movie
Best Male Actor in an Action Movie
Best Female Actor in an Action Movie
Best Animated Movie
Best Male Voice Actor in an Animated Movie
Best Female Voice Actor in an Animated Movie
Best Superhero Movie
Best Male Actor in a Superhero Movie
Best Female Actor in a Superhero Movie
Best Horror Movie
Best Male Actor in a Horror Movie
Best Female Actor in a Horror Movie
Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie
Best Male Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie
Best Female Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie
Best Villain in a Movie (across all genres)
CRITICS CHOICE SUPER AWARDS TV/STREAMING CATEGORIES
Best Action Series
Best Male Actor in an Action Series
Best Female Actor in an Action Series
Best Animated Series
Best Male Voice Actor in an Animated Series
Best Female Voice Actor in an Animated Series
Best Superhero Series
Best Male Actor in a Superhero Series
Best Female Actor in a Superhero Series
Best Horror Series
Best Male Actor in a Horror Series
Best Female Actor in a Horror Series
Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Series
Best Male Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series
Best Female Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series
Best Villain in a Series (across all genres)
All awards that specify the "superhero" genre also include any projects based on comic books or video games. In order to be eligible, a movie or show has to have premiered at some point in 2020.0comments
“We’re excited to broadcast the first Critics Choice Super Awards at The CW to showcase and celebrate the excellence in often overlooked genres during the entertainment industry’s award season,” said Gaye Hirsch, Executive Vice President, Development, The CW, who also oversees alternative and special programming. “We look forward to bringing viewers an exciting event filled with the films, series and stars they are most passionate about.”
What do you think about the new Critics Choice show? Let us know in the comments!