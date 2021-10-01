Cruel Intentions Getting Reboot TV Series at IMDb TV

Cruel Intentions is getting a TV reboot series over at IMDb TV. According to Deadline the new version of the series will see “two ruthless step-siblings will do anything to stay on top. In this case, of the Greek life hierarchy at an elite Washington, D.C. college. After a brutal hazing incident threatens the entire Panhellenic system, they’ll do whatever’s necessary to preserve their power and reputations — even seduce the daughter of the Vice President of the United States.” That certainly sounds like an updated take on the popular ’90s cult-hit film, which was based on the famous novel Les Liaisons Dangereuses by Choderlos de Laclos.

Phoebe Fisher and Sara Goodman will write the script, and Cruel Intentions will be a join production venture by Sony Pictures Television, Amazon Studios, and Original Film. Legendary Producer Neal H. Moritz (Fast & Furious, I Know What You Did Last Summer, xXx) produced the original film starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr., Jennifer Love-Hewitt and Ryan Phillippe, and is returning to executive produce the TV series with Pavun Shetty, Adnrea Iervolino and Monica Bacardi.

The Cruel Intentions movie got a TV series sequel back in 2016. Sarah Michelle Gellar returns as villain Kathryn Merteuil; it came and went, with somewhat modest popularity amongst longtime fans. Ironically enough, this is the second major TV series based on ’90s cult films starring both Gellar and Phillippe; the other is Amazon’s I Know What You Did Last Summer TV series, which just dropped its first trailers.

When Ryan Phillippe sat down with ComicBook.com recently, he commented on both Cruel Intentions and I Know What You Did Last Summer getting new life – and actually may have announced the Cruel Intentions series before the studio did:

“I’ve heard the new [I Know What You Did Last Summer] cast is really great, and I can’t wait to watch it. We’ve contributed a little bit from a publicity standpoint, to support the series. It does make you feel a little bit like a dinosaur, the fact that they’re remaking projects that you were in. It’s like, ‘God, how old am I?’ I heard, also, Amazon’s doing a Cruel Intentions series. So I guess they’re just going to go through my catalog and make shows on [my old movies]. It’s cool, man. It’s exciting. It means that you made something that mattered to people and that they still want to revisit, and that’s a compliment.”

